Mayodan, NC

Mayodan, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The TW Andrews High School soccer team will have a game with Dalton McMichael High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

TW Andrews High School
Dalton McMichael High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

WXII 12

MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
REIDSVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Golf tourney set for Saturday in Yanceyville

The Animal Protection Society of Caswell County Annual Golf Benefit will be held this Saturday, October 22. Hurricane Ian may have cancelled the original date, but the weather this weekend is going to be beautiful. “We still have room for more teams! What’s better than playing golf on a beautiful...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo mom, daughters question school dress code

The first time Colby Eastwood got in trouble for what she was wearing was in elementary school. She had on leggings with a long T-shirt. "The principal yelled at me in the middle of the hallway, and my mom had to bring some jeans. I was really embarrassed and didn't understand what was wrong," said Colby, now a tenth grader at Tunstall High School.
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.

John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Bailey Village is east Greensboro’s latest housing option

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro. Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.” “We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

