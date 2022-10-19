Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Scott Steiner Reflects on His Famous "Steiner Math" Promo
Scott Steiner's famous "Steiner Math" promo leading up to the 2008 Sacrifice pay-per-view for TNA (Impact Wrestling) has become one of the most popular memes in all of pro wrestling. Impact Wrestling consistently holds it up as one of its iconic moments, wrestlers often try to find a way to parody or reference it and even NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Steiner's nephew, doesn't hesitate to bring it up on WWE programming.
ComicBook
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
ComicBook
Top AEW Star Wants to "Disappear" From AEW TV
All Elite Wrestling's roster is without a number of its top stars at the moment. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks remain absent due to suspension, Adam Cole and CM Punk are on the shelf with injuries, and Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are taking a leave of absence. Despite this, the promotion has still been able to regularly pull seven figures in viewership without any of the aforementioned names.
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Fan Favorite is Now All Elite on Rampage
AEW is never afraid to bring in another star, especially when that star quickly makes an impression on the AEW crowd and becomes a fan favorite. On tonight's episode of Rampage, AEW featured a match between Willow Nightingale and Leila Gray, and Nightingale would take the win, but would also be announced as the newest addition to All Elite Wrestling by commentator Tony Schiavone. Nightingale would celebrate the announcement and then hug Schiavone, and you can find the sweet moment in the video below.
ComicBook
News on WWE NXT's Next Premium Live Event, Will Be on Same Day as ROH Final Battle
NXT's Halloween Havoc is scheduled for this weekend, but it won't be the brand's last premium live event of 2022. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select dropped a report on Thursday stating that NXT has one more major event lined up for Dec. 10. Not only is it believed to be connected to the recent "Deadline" trademark WWE filed for, but it will also run on the same day as Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view.
ComicBook
Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event Name, Date Revealed
As NXT Halloween Havoc approaches this weekend, the white and gold brand is already looking ahead to its next premium live event. Speaking on the NXT Halloween Havoc conference call, Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event will be called NXT Deadline and will take place on Saturday, December 10th. While previous NXT premium live events like Halloween Havoc and WarGames were resurrections to past pay-per-view titles, NXT Deadline is the brand's first original name since the NXT TakeOver series. While they used to run regularly three to four times a year, there has not been an NXT TakeOver since August 2021.
ComicBook
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
ComicBook
WWE Planning a 30th Anniversary Special for Monday Night Raw
Following celebrations for John Cena and D-Generation X's wrestling birthdays on World Wrestling Entertainment programming earlier this year, WWE is already planning another anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw for early next year. @WrestleVotes reports that WWE has "plans in motion" for the 30th Anniversary of Raw, which is set to take place in January. The report adds that when Vince McMahon was still in power, WWE was looking to have the show at the Manhattan Center in New York City, and it's unclear as to if the new regime still wants that venue.
ComicBook
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement that read, "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.
ComicBook
Impact Wrestling Crowns New Tag Team Champions
Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling featured a battle for the Impact World Tag Team Championships between Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett and Heath and Rhino, and after a heated throwdown in the ring that ended up getting Maria Kanellis Gored, Heath and Rhino have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions! While The Kingdom pulled out all the stops and did whatever they could to gain the advantage and take the match, Heath and Rhino still found a way to emerge victorious, and you can see the full moment unfold in the post below.
ComicBook
WWE Interested in Bringing Back Classic PPV
WWE might be looking to add another classic pay-per-view to its premium live event calendar. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is interested in bringing back King of the Ring, an event that would host the finals of both the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. While WWE has held the King of the Ring tournament in recent years, there has not been a King of the Ring-branded pay-per-view since 2002. The closest came in 2015, when the WWE Network hosted a three-match King of the Ring special, which featured both semi-final bouts as well as the culminating contest that crowned Wade Barrett as king.
ComicBook
New Report Addresses Possibility of CM Punk Returning to WWE
AEW fans noticed that some names associated with the All Out brawl have started being mentioned again on Dynamite, namely The Elite, while Ace Steel was let go from the company earlier this week. The big question mark that remains though is how AEW will handle CM Punk, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer says that AEW and CM Punk are in talks about a potential buyout of his contract. Another report from Fightful Select then threw in some additional intrigue and addressed the possibility of a return to WWE for Punk under Triple H's new team.
ComicBook
The Bloodline vs. Bray Wyatt's New Stable at WWE Survivor Series: War Games Teased
Since returning at WWE Extreme Rules, fans have been eagerly awaiting Bray Wyatt's next moves. The Eater of Worlds arrived on WWE SmackDown and showcased a very personal side of himself before being cut off by a masked figure on the tron. Absent from SmackDown were the Firefly Funhouse puppets, who accompanied Wyatt in human form at Extreme Rules. Online speculation has linked these five puppets to various WWE superstars, both past and current, with many expecting that they will eventually be revealed as members of the new WYATT 6 stable.
ComicBook
Hangman Page Posts First Statement After Suffering Concussion
"Hangman" Adam Page returned to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to post his first message after suffering a concussion in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. For those who missed it, Page took a King Kong Lariat from Jon Moxley during the show's AEW World Championship match, rotated awkwardly on the flip bump and landed on the side of his head. The match was immediately stopped and Moxley was declared the winner. Many wrestlers and fans alike then took to social media to offer their support to Page, who was stretchered out and taken to a local hospital.
ComicBook
WWE's Bray Wyatt Says He Will Do 'Terrible Things' and Teases Dark Turn in Cryptic SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt made a statement during his WWE SmackDown return last week with a heartfelt promo to all the fans who kept calling his name while he felt at his lowest, but his promo was cut short by the masked mystery presence that we've seen teased before, who told him he wasn't prepared for what comes next and that he didn't know who he was messing with. Tonight we heard from Wyatt once more, and while the promo started out in the same heartfelt way from last week, things took a darker turn towards the end, with Wyatt teasing that he is now a servant and goes where the circle takes him, and also said that he will do "some terrible things".
ComicBook
WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Reveals Steel Cage Match Set for Crown Jewel
One of the more surprising things to emerge from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the car crash that involved Karrion Kross, especially because as Kross was lying hurt by the car Drew McIntyre would attack him and beat him down even more. McIntyre would be pulled out of the way and wouldn't address the incident until tonight's SmackDown. In a backstage segment, McIntyre admitted that he let things get to him, and then he revealed that management did say they had to stay away from each other. He would then reveal that they would ultimately settle their differences in a Steel Cage match, and that would happen at Crown Jewel.
Comments / 0