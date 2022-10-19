Bray Wyatt made a statement during his WWE SmackDown return last week with a heartfelt promo to all the fans who kept calling his name while he felt at his lowest, but his promo was cut short by the masked mystery presence that we've seen teased before, who told him he wasn't prepared for what comes next and that he didn't know who he was messing with. Tonight we heard from Wyatt once more, and while the promo started out in the same heartfelt way from last week, things took a darker turn towards the end, with Wyatt teasing that he is now a servant and goes where the circle takes him, and also said that he will do "some terrible things".

16 HOURS AGO