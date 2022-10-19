Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
Two arrested in Elyria after shot fired amid dispute
Police and investigators from the county prosecutor's office there found three cars and multiple people involved, according to a news release.
Man injured as bullets pepper three cars on Fairhill Road: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 2:15 a.m. Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Fairhill Road to investigate a report of shots being fired. Officers observed that three vehicles had been struck by bullets. Police located a wounded Cleveland man, 21, inside one of the vehicles. Medical attention was summoned and...
Resident pays $1,000 through fraudulent Cash App: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 15 at 10:32 a.m. a resident reported that a UPS package was stolen off his front porch. On Oct. 13 at 5:48 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop, and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. The car continued onto Clague Road before entering Interstate 90 heading eastbound. Due to excessive speed and heavy traffic, officers terminated the pursuit shortly after entering the highway.
Man’s secret photos of estranged wife put him in hot water: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 13 that she found inappropriate photos of herself on her estranged husband’s cell phone. Upon investigation, it was learned that the 42-year-old Highland Heights man had taken photos of the woman in the shower without her knowledge. He was charged with voyeurism. General assistance: Lander...
Brook Park man, stepdaughter fight concrete worker over vehicles parked in street
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Defiance Avenue man, 53, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter fought a construction worker at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 across the street from their house. Here’s what happened, according to the construction worker, 36: The worker was preparing a driveway for concrete repair when he heard the man complaining about how construction vehicles were “taking up the whole street.”
Another one of those ‘all over the road’ calls: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to drive in marked lanes: drunk driving: Cannon Road. A motorist called dispatch around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 12 to report another driver who was “all over the road” while southbound on SOM Center Road. The caller was unable to keep up with the erratic driver once he turned onto Cannon Road and accelerated to a high rate of speed.
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Police shoot carjacking suspect near school
Shaker Heights High School was under a brief lockdown on Friday afternoon due to an incident in the area.
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
Crooks turn check for 10-spot into $1,250: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A resident reported he’d written a personal check for $10 on Sept. 16 and a month later found that it had been altered and cashed for $1,250, made out to an individual whom he did not know. Police were investigating whether the original check was mailed from the Lyndhurst...
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Ohio
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
Couple falls for elaborate scam to the tune of a $47,000 loss: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man and his wife, both 46, reported Oct. 12 that they were the victims of a scam after receiving a pop-up message on their computer suggesting that it had been infected with a virus. They called a number that was listed with the message and believed they were speaking...
Five people shot in Cleveland barbershop, one in critical condition
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Five people were shot at a barbershop on State Road in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, police said. At approximately 3:10 p.m. a man entered IFIXUGLY barber shop, 4497 State Road, and began firing rounds at people inside, according to preliminary information from police. Four men, ranging from...
cleveland19.com
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopens after earlier truck accident
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor Police I-90 westbound between SR 615 and SR 306 has been reopened. Police said the closure occurred after a semi crashed and jackknifed around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Landlord cited for behavior that caused ‘annoyance and alarm’: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 15, police were dispatched to a home regarding a civil matter. A woman told officers that her lease had expired and that she had tried for several months to contact her landlord to renew the lease or make arrangements to leave. On this date, she said,...
Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Parma police arrest two suspects after chase, crash in Cleveland
PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects have been arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that caused a collision, Parma police said. Officers responded to Broadview and Snow roads at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving information about a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle had been reported taken out of Cleveland on Monday.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0