Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

Resident pays $1,000 through fraudulent Cash App: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Oct. 15 at 10:32 a.m. a resident reported that a UPS package was stolen off his front porch. On Oct. 13 at 5:48 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop, and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. The car continued onto Clague Road before entering Interstate 90 heading eastbound. Due to excessive speed and heavy traffic, officers terminated the pursuit shortly after entering the highway.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Brook Park man, stepdaughter fight concrete worker over vehicles parked in street

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Defiance Avenue man, 53, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter fought a construction worker at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 across the street from their house. Here’s what happened, according to the construction worker, 36: The worker was preparing a driveway for concrete repair when he heard the man complaining about how construction vehicles were “taking up the whole street.”
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma police arrest two suspects after chase, crash in Cleveland

PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects have been arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that caused a collision, Parma police said. Officers responded to Broadview and Snow roads at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving information about a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle had been reported taken out of Cleveland on Monday.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

