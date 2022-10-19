Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
S-T’s Moreman 28th at Poth Pirate Invitational
Skidmore-Tynan’s Maggy Moreman finished 28th out of 113 runners at the Poth Pirate Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Moreman covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 33.01 seconds and led the Lady Cats to a 15th-place team finish. Others leading Skidmore-Tynan were Emilee Sturgeon (76th, 14:40.18), Adrianna...
mysoutex.com
Lady Trojans fall to Rockport-Fulton
The Beeville Lady Trojans fell to 2-4 in District 30-4A with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 27-5 loss to the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates on Oct. 4. Harper Green led Beeville with 19 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs. Jaida Gonzales had six blocks, seven kills and four digs. Others...
mysoutex.com
Beeville beats Goliad in team tennis
The Beeville tennis team tuned up for the playoffs with a 15-4 victory over Goliad on Oct. 3. Beeville, which captured the runner-up postseason berth in District 26-4A, swept all the girls singles matches and went 6-1 in boys singles. Lila McFall, Layla Ramon, Ava-Chanel Olivares, Sofia Alaniz, Tykira Moore,...
mysoutex.com
Lady Trojans second at TAMUK meet
Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas was sixth in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 13.29 seconds and Rivas crossed the finish in 13:19.56 to lead the Lady...
mysoutex.com
Hernandez, Perez lead Pettus runners at Goliad meet
Pettus’ Matthew Hernandez finished 16th in the 2-mile Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Hernandez crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 0.17 seconds. The Eagles’ James Brent was 29th in 22:07.54. In the girls 2-mile run, Pettus’ Alizae...
mysoutex.com
Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio
The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21. Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock. But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and...
mysoutex.com
Skidmore-Tynan falls to No. 5 Refugio 60-0
The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 60-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Oct. 7 in Skidmore. Refugio scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Skidmore-Tynan fell to 1-5 and 0-2.
mysoutex.com
Rose Mary Kosub Wilder
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rose Mary Kosub Wilder, age 85 of Portland, TX. She passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022. Mary was born September 2, 1937 to parents Helen and George Kosub in San Antonio, TX. She spent her school aged years at Catholic school in San Antonio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren shopping, fishing at the river camp and playing Bunko and dominos with her husband and their friends.
mysoutex.com
WHS student checks another academic milestone off his list
Andrew Dunn decided last year that he would have one of his students teach his Woodsboro High School precalculus class for one day. Nickolas Ellison did so well that his fellow classmates preferred him over Dunn, a master teacher of mathematics of 45 years. “I have neve dealt with a...
mysoutex.com
Joseph Edward Larakers
Joseph Edward Larakers, age 80, of Normanna, Texas (and long-time resident of Chicago, Illinois), went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born on May 28, 1942, to Joseph and Virginia Larakers. Joe gave...
mysoutex.com
Port of Corpus Christi helps Make a Wish
The Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners and Port staff partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make Jadyn Garcia’s wish come true. Garcia will now be going to Disney World in Florida. In 2021, Garcia was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease. According to a statement by Sean Strawbridge,...
mysoutex.com
Members, friends celebrate church’s 150th anniversary
To God be the glory for the great things he has done! That was the overall theme chosen by the members of the Fannin Street United Methodist Church in Goliad as they celebrated the church’s 150th anniversary the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Thankfulness, excitement, love and an overall sense...
mysoutex.com
The gift of bicycle safety
Donna Richmond kicked off October with a children’s helmet giveaway during National Night Out. The Beeville Stinger’s Bicycle Club teamed up with an organization known as Helmets from Javi. This non-profit was formed after the death of Javier Garicia, who died in a biking accident. Ramona Garcia and Mario Garcia created this organization to honor the memory of their son.
Comments / 0