Springfield, IL

The day after the debate

The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign Tuesday, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) allowed himself a victory lap. He greeted supporters Wednesday at the Pizza Ranch in Springfield. Speaking to reporters outside the restaurant, Bailey found it easy to run down Gov. JB Pritzker, suggesting...
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week

Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
One dead in train/vehicle crash

STONINGTON (WAND) – Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says one person is dead after a train versus vehicle crash. According to the Sheriff, there was a crash involving a train and some of the train cars have left the track. Decatur Firefighters were called as mutual aid to Stonington.
