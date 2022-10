Oct. 22—COLUMBIA FALLS — Defending state champion Hamilton Broncs kept their undefeated record intact by topping the Columbia Falls Wildcats 23-7. Things were close through one half with Hamilton leading 8-7, but once the second half got underway the Broncs started bucking, scoring 15 unanswered points. As one...

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO