Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
"Candy in the Park" at Perry Sampson Park
October 21, 2022 - Join us for A Perry Sampson Park Committee event - Candy in the Park Saturday October 29, 2022 from 3pm-7pm at Perry Sampson Park 806 Garrett Street, Center, TX 75935. “Round the Block Hayride” at 4:20. Face Painting, Apple Bobbing, Fun Fun Fun. Everyone is Welcome. Parents are encouraged to attend. Kid Friendly.
scttx.com
Center First United Pentecostal Church Fall Festival
October 21, 2022 - Center First United Pentecostal Church Fall Festival on October 30, 2022 from 4pm-6pm at 610 Hurst St., Center, TX 75935. We will have Dixie Twister, Chair Swing, Bungee Trampoline, Trackless Train, Whirley Bird Ride, Inflatables, Fall Picture Prop and Food Trucks. Everyone Welcome.
scttx.com
Harmonia Baptist Church Musician’s Appreciation for Henderson, Hickman
October 21, 2022 - Harmonia Baptist Church is hosting a Musician’s Appreciation to honor Carlos Henderson and Derrick Hickman on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Guest speaker is Pastor Richard Edwards with Mt. Zion C.M.E., Center, Texas. Harmonia Baptist Church and Rev. Bryan Gates,...
scttx.com
4-H Food and Textile Youth Projects to Begin
What is 4-H? Texas 4-H is like a club for kids and teens ages 5-18, and it’s BIG! It’s the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 550,000 youth each year. Texas 4-H is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System and the program was founded in 1908, No matter where you live or what you like to do, Texas 4-H has something that lets you be a better you!
scttx.com
Shelbyville ISD Fall Festival, Open House
October 20, 2022 - Shelbyville ISD invites parents, students, and families to a Fall Festival and Open House on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 4pm until 6pm. Activities include a Scholastic Book Fair at S.W. Carter Elementary and Bid-a-Basket Silent Auction inside the Middle School with winners announced at 5:30pm. Games, events, and family fun! Everyone is encouraged to wear their costumes and Trick-or-treat at candy stops throughout Shelbyville ISD.
scttx.com
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, October 24
October 21, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 24th day of October 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
scttx.com
Every Veteran Has a Story: Joseph Martin Prince
October 21, 2022 - Shortly after the community of Stockman, Shelby County, Texas was established, Joseph Martin Prince was born there, May 1, 1893. He was the youngest of a dozen children born to Martha Billingsley of Mississippi and John A. Prince, a Tennessee native. His siblings were; brothers Alfred, Aaron, Joel and James; sisters Malissa, Alice, Ida, Izzie, Della, Mina and Nancy. Their father farmed for a living as many did at that time and no doubt the children all had their chores to help out.
scttx.com
Center Middle School Drug Free Week
Monday: Mismatch Monday - Wear Tacky/mismatched clothing to show drugs are tacky!. Tuesday: Twinning Tuesday - Twin with your BFF and double up against drugs!. Wednesday: Red-y to say NO to drugs - Wear Red to stand up against drugs!. Thursday: Thriller Thursday - Drugs turn you into a zombie!...
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Special Meeting, Oct. 26 Agenda
October 21, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 26th day of October, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
scttx.com
Billie Jean Moore Harris
She was united in marriage on October 7, 1961 to the late Timothy Harris. Whereas two children were born, daughter, the late Phyllis Bell, and son, Timothy Mark Harris. Funeral service is at 11am Friday, October 21, 2022 at Center Triumph Church, 908 Daniels Street, Center, Texas with Rev. Alvin Davis Sr. officiating. Viewing is 10am until 6pm on Thursday, October 20, at Community Funeral Home in Center and on Friday at 10am at Center Triumph Church. Committal is at Westview Cemetery and repass is at Pineywoods Outreach Center, Center, Texas.
scttx.com
‘Mammos & Margs’ Begins Oct. 20 Ahead of National Mammography Day
Hospital offers extended hours with Margarita treat to encourage mammograms. October 19, 2022 – National Mammography Day is this Friday, Oct. 21, and the staff at Nacogdoches Medical Center is holding its “Mammos & Margs” event beginning Oct. 20 to help remind East Texas women that early detection is vital when it comes to preventing breast cancer. The staff is working late into the evenings, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October and through November and December, to make it easier for all women and especially busy moms and working women to stop in for a mammogram screening. As an added “thank you for taking care of your health,” the staff will hand out a refreshing Mimosa drink to each patient after she receives her mammogram.
scttx.com
Kenneth Eugene Walker
Kenneth Eugene Walker, 61, of Timpson, Texas, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas. He was born on May 30, 1961, in Huntsville, Texas, to Billy Gene and Gay Nell (Inman) Walker. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Timpson,...
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Oct. 20
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
scttx.com
TxDot Traffic Switched to Newly Constructed Roadway
October 21, 2022 – Motorists can expect to see traffic switched to a newly constructed roadway in coming days on a major construction project south of Zavalla. Traffic will be switched to newly constructed roadway on the south end of a construction project that is currently underway from near FM 1270, south of Zavalla in Angelina County, to the Jasper County line. Both lanes of traffic will be switched onto new roadway from Ernest Smith Road to the county line. The change in traffic pattern will allow crews to begin reconstruction of the existing lanes through this area of the project.
scttx.com
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 9
October 21, 2022 - Week 9 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
scttx.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Reports Manhunt (Update 3:30pm)
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The search for Krolczyk is now in San Augustine County at Hwy 21 and Spur 85. Please use caution if traveling this direction. Krozlyck currently has active felony warrants. DO NOT PICK UP ANY HITCHHIKERS if you are traveling this area. Please use caution and move out...
scttx.com
Timpson Wins 25-22 Over Joaquin, Gains District 11 Lead
The Timpson Bears varsity football team maintained an unblemished season record with a narrow 25-22 come from behind win over the Joaquin Rams. The Bears now hold an 8-0 season mark and a 4-0 District 11 2A-1 standing. The Rams are at 6-2, 3-1. Joaquin capped a 60-yard scoring drive...
Comments / 0