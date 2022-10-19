Hospital offers extended hours with Margarita treat to encourage mammograms. October 19, 2022 – National Mammography Day is this Friday, Oct. 21, and the staff at Nacogdoches Medical Center is holding its “Mammos & Margs” event beginning Oct. 20 to help remind East Texas women that early detection is vital when it comes to preventing breast cancer. The staff is working late into the evenings, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October and through November and December, to make it easier for all women and especially busy moms and working women to stop in for a mammogram screening. As an added “thank you for taking care of your health,” the staff will hand out a refreshing Mimosa drink to each patient after she receives her mammogram.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO