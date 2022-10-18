Read full article on original website
John Dale Trout
John Dale Trout, age 75, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. On March 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Hickey. As a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a member of the Big Buck Club of Ohio and Big Bass Club of Ohio. John enjoyed spending time with family and teaching his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Elmer (Bub) Johnson
Elmer (Bub) Johnson passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family at the age of 77 on Wednesday, October 19th. He was born January 7th, 1945 in Hitchins, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Johnson and Betty Seagraves, wife Wanda Johnson and sister Connie Miller. Survived by sister Brenda (Jerry) Moore; sons Anthony (Barb) Johnson, Kevin (Tina) Johnson; grandchildren Matthew Johnson, Philip Johnson and Leeann Johnson; great-grandchildren Jeremy, Jax, and Jase.
UCSO Reports – October 20, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to US Route 33 near the rest rea for a property damage crash involving a 2009 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and into a tree line. The State Patrol investigated the crash.
Marysville Schedules Public Hearing For 2023 Budget
Marysville City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the 2023 Appropriation Budget and Ordinance, as required by Section 10.04 of the Charter of the City of Marysville, Ohio, on October 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040. In addition, this legal...
Friday Night Football Lineup
Olentangy (4–5) @ Marysville (5–4), 7 p.m. Marysville has already clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 OHSAA Football Tournament, playing in Division I, Region 2. The question is where are they to play come Week 11? Marysville needs a win against Olentangy tonight at Impact Stadium and for the chips to fall in the correct order to secure a first-round home game, but the Monarchs are in like Flynn either way.
Pioneers Win Sectional Title, Move On To District Semis
PLAIN CITY – #5-seed Jonathan Alder blew past #16-seed Licking Valley in the Sectional finals of the OHSAA Division II, Westerville 1 District of the state volleyball tournament Thursday in straight sets, 25-18, 25-14, 26-16, at JAHS. Jonathan Alder now advances to the Westerville 1 District semifinals to play...
2nd Chances Thrift Store Seeks To Scare Up Bargains For Halloween
MARYSVILLE – Looking for just the right Halloween costume or decoration, but are on a budget this year just like everyone else? 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., has you covered. Right now, 2nd Chances Thrift Store is giving a 75% discount on all Halloween decorations and...
Skidmore Scores A Brace, JA Moves Into District Semis
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder scored a hat trick of goals in the first half against Hamilton Township Wednesday and then kept the visiting Rangers out of the net and off of the board in the second half for a convincing opening round, 3–0 win in the OHSAA Division II, Central 1 District boys soccer tournament at JAHS.
