‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Sportsbet Odds Reveal Potential Winner
Read on for which castaway has the best odds of winning 'Survivor' Season 43 and the players who have the smallest chances of becoming the Sole Survivor.
Yellowstone Season 5 to Preview Two Weeks Early — How to Rope a Ticket
Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App. In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the...
CSI: Vegas’s Anthony Zuiker & Marg Helgenberger Tease Catherine-centric Episode with Lindsey’s Return
Catherine Willows ( Marg Helgenberger) is a beloved legacy character from the original CSI franchise, and she recently returned to CSI: Vegas. Helgenberger has teased she needed an excellent storyline to return to CSI: Vegas. TV Fanatic chatted with both Marg Helgenberger and CSI franchise creator and producer Anthony Zuiker,...
Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Online
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3, Frank debates what to do about a former commissioner's memorial while Danny and Baez investigate who stabbed Maggie. Callie Thorne returns on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3. Danny gets a call that Maggie was stabbed. He and Baez go to the hospital,...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer breaks silence after fans slam his ‘worst possible exit’ as Jay Halstead
Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer, who’s played the character of Jay Halstead since the series began, has broken his silence after leaving the NBC show during Wednesday’s new episode. Fans have become furious after watching Jay's exit storyline play out, calling it "rushed" and the "worst possible"...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker and Wife Cassandra Troy’s Relationship Timeline: Business Partners, Parents and More
Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films. The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network...
Even 'FBI: Most Wanted's Remy Scott Has a Soft Side — Who Plays His Girlfriend, April Brooks?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 on CBS. Just because Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) is the head of the Fugitive Task Force, that doesn't mean he lacks room in his heart to enjoy a side of romance on FBI: Most Wanted. He's...
Kelly Clarkson And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
Kelly Clarkson do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show before, and she never fails to impress. Kelly took the stage with a special guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to perform Loretta Lynn’s very first #1 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”
What Happened to Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’? Why She Wasn’t on the Show Last Night
Harp dominated on 'The Masked Singer' for three weeks in a row, so many fans were confused to see her missing from episode 4. Here's why she wasn't there.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next After Series Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores series finale “All or Nothing at All.”]. Chesapeake Shores has fittingly gone out on a happy note, as we expected from a Hallmark series. A quick recap of where the finale left everyone: Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan...
Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life”
Garth Brooks? HUGE tattoo guy, bro. You wouldn’t think it from a first look, but you wouldn’t think ol’ Garth would have a split personality (Chris Gaines) and you wouldn’t think people would constantly be asking G about where he hid the bodies, either. So here we are… Brooks shared the wild information about how he is covered in tattoos while guest-hosting Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. He did it because he promised his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen, he would […] The post Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Hypnos
Reginald continued to make some waves in the vampire community on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3. Maurice made a deal with an unlikely accomplice, Angela, that may change Reginald's future as a vampire. This deal consists of Angela and Maurice setting Reggie up for a big vampire assessment...
One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Review: Stellar Mystery Brings Darkness to Bayview
Telling another mystery after the original is dead and buried is tough. Many mystery series struggle to follow up that first big hook, but One of Us Is Lying Season 2 manages to elevate the mystery and the stakes to leave viewers with a sense of dread. TV Fanatic got...
What to Watch: We Wish You a Married Christmas, All Quiet on the Western Front, Louis Armstrong Black & Blues
In case you missed it, Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas started last night, and the holiday will come at you from all directions as the weeks progress. There are also several documentaries and docuseries premiering this week that are worth the watch. And don't forget to watch Netflix's adaptation of All...
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
