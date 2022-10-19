Both the Hancock County Hornets and the Todd County Central Rebels knew one thing headed into their district battle Friday night, win and your season would continue into the Class 2A football playoffs, lose and you would be packing up the gear for the season following next weekend’s action. So, while it was not ‘officially’ a playoff game, it essentially was just that for both the Hornets and the Rebels as they squared off in Elkton.

HANCOCK COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO