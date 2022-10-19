ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

Father, stepmother, and aunt arrested after child found locked in dog kennel

LEXINGTON, N.C. (TCD) -- Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old child was reportedly found locked in a dog cage. According to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies received a call from an anonymous citizen who noticed a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight on Cress Road. Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene and forced entry into the padlocked kennel.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBIR

New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
MORRISTOWN, TN
FOX8 News

Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

