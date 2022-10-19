Read full article on original website
NC child spends night outdoors, padlocked in dog cage; 3 people facing charges: Sheriff
An anonymous tip led deputies to a Davidson County house where a 9-year-old child was locked inside a dog cage.
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
Missing Durham County man found after extensive search, Sheriff's office confirms
72-year-old Tommy Watkins was found just after midnight. He's at the hospital to be checked out, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
Virginia NAACP leader Kent Carter to be laid to rest in Knoxville after Turks and Caicos shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee native will be laid to rest in Knoxville after he was killed in a shooting while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier in October. Police in the Turks and Caicos said Kent Carter was with another tourist and three guides from...
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
Father, stepmother, and aunt arrested after child found locked in dog kennel
LEXINGTON, N.C. (TCD) -- Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old child was reportedly found locked in a dog cage. According to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies received a call from an anonymous citizen who noticed a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight on Cress Road. Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene and forced entry into the padlocked kennel.
New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
WBIR
North Carolina woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
North Carolina shooting rampage began when 15-year-old suspect shot older brother, police say
According to a police report released Thursday, a shooting rampage that left five people dead in Raleigh, North Carolina, began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother in the family’s home. WRAL reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
WSET
Infant found dead in a yard at a Halifax Co. home, charges pending: Sheriff
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an infant was found dead outside of a home on Tuesday evening. Sheriff Fred Clark said at approximately 6 p.m., the 911 center received a call about a possible dead infant in a yard at a home on Hummingbird Lane.
Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 52 at Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash had a busy highway closed early Thursday morning. The call came in just after midnight that a person had been hit on southbound US 52 at Germanton Road. Police say that a man was walking in the southbound lanes of US 52 when he was struck. The driver […]
WLTX.com
North Carolina child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off […]
Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun
HAW RIVER, N.C. — A couple was arrested after pawning a stolen gun from a home in their own neighborhood in Haw River. Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.
Two people jump from a moving minivan following a high-speed deputy chase; driver assaults deputy after crashing
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman jumped from a moving vehicle during a deputy chase while the driver kept going until he crashed Tuesday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:48 p.m. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed...
Family of NC woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
