wdbr.com
The day after the debate
The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign Tuesday, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) allowed himself a victory lap. He greeted supporters Wednesday at the Pizza Ranch in Springfield. Speaking to reporters outside the restaurant, Bailey found it easy to run down Gov. JB Pritzker, suggesting...
wdbr.com
FBI focus on cybersecurity
The FBI Springfield Field Office is marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October by reminding folks to take extra precautions to protect against online attacks and scams. Illinois ranks 5th in the United States for the most internet crime victims, and 7th in total victim losses at almost $185 million, according...
