Many factors affect the price we pay at the gas pump, from competitiveness, to severe weather several states away or unrest across the sea, to cash discounts or member pricing, to taxes varying from place to place, to distance from the interstate highway, but the biggest factor affecting the price we pay in Ithaca, when prices are sharply lower just 20 miles away, may be simple corporate greed.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO