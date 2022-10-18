ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday afternoon “FreeCAT” Rally aims to push Cornell to pay larger share of TCAT costs

A new agreement announced earlier this month renews a cost-sharing arrangement in which the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell University are equal underwriters, covering a portion of the operating budget for Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit, but a rally at 5pm on Cornell’s Ho Plaza aims to push Cornell to pay a larger share, and to advocate for free universal transit access.
ITHACA, NY
Why are gas prices so much higher in Ithaca than just 20 miles away?

Many factors affect the price we pay at the gas pump, from competitiveness, to severe weather several states away or unrest across the sea, to cash discounts or member pricing, to taxes varying from place to place, to distance from the interstate highway, but the biggest factor affecting the price we pay in Ithaca, when prices are sharply lower just 20 miles away, may be simple corporate greed.
