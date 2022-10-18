Read full article on original website
14850.com
Friday afternoon “FreeCAT” Rally aims to push Cornell to pay larger share of TCAT costs
A new agreement announced earlier this month renews a cost-sharing arrangement in which the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell University are equal underwriters, covering a portion of the operating budget for Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit, but a rally at 5pm on Cornell’s Ho Plaza aims to push Cornell to pay a larger share, and to advocate for free universal transit access.
Ten hospitalized in October 20 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 24,830 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 29 more than on Wednesday, and a total of 1,946,358 tests conducted. They say there are also 6 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,000 submitted through their online portal. As...
Why are gas prices so much higher in Ithaca than just 20 miles away?
Many factors affect the price we pay at the gas pump, from competitiveness, to severe weather several states away or unrest across the sea, to cash discounts or member pricing, to taxes varying from place to place, to distance from the interstate highway, but the biggest factor affecting the price we pay in Ithaca, when prices are sharply lower just 20 miles away, may be simple corporate greed.
