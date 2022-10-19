She's only been in Salem a week, and viewers either love her or hate her. On Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Wendy progressed toward finding out what her brother Li's secret was, while Tripp and Joey fought for her attention, and Johnny may be smitten with her too. Let's hope she doesn't get dragged into a stupid competition for her affection when she has so much more potential.

