CSI: Vegas’s Anthony Zuiker & Marg Helgenberger Tease Catherine-centric Episode with Lindsey’s Return
Catherine Willows ( Marg Helgenberger) is a beloved legacy character from the original CSI franchise, and she recently returned to CSI: Vegas. Helgenberger has teased she needed an excellent storyline to return to CSI: Vegas. TV Fanatic chatted with both Marg Helgenberger and CSI franchise creator and producer Anthony Zuiker,...
Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Online
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3, Frank debates what to do about a former commissioner's memorial while Danny and Baez investigate who stabbed Maggie. Callie Thorne returns on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3. Danny gets a call that Maggie was stabbed. He and Baez go to the hospital,...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Hypnos
Reginald continued to make some waves in the vampire community on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3. Maurice made a deal with an unlikely accomplice, Angela, that may change Reginald's future as a vampire. This deal consists of Angela and Maurice setting Reggie up for a big vampire assessment...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Finale Exclusive Clip: Was There Ever a Chance for Unique & Raq?
We've seen many variations of Unique and Raq, from frenemies to pure enemies and now associates. But we've never seen them cross any romantic lines. At least not yet, that is. In this exclusive clip ahead of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 10, Unique and Raq breeze past business talk and get into the nitty and gritty of their, for lack of a better word, unique relationship. Could there be something more there?
What to Watch: We Wish You a Married Christmas, All Quiet on the Western Front, Louis Armstrong Black & Blues
In case you missed it, Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas started last night, and the holiday will come at you from all directions as the weeks progress. There are also several documentaries and docuseries premiering this week that are worth the watch. And don't forget to watch Netflix's adaptation of All...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Cold Hard Cash
We're nearing the end, Mole fans! The players can see the finish line in their sights, but there are still a few more missions left for the chance to win money. But if The Mole Season 6 Episode 9 was any example, players will have to keep their eyes on each other at all costs.
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 5 Review: Flesh and Blood
Here's the thing about Big Sky Season 3 Episode 5. It feels like not a whole lot happened, but it was still entertaining. So, does that mean it was a "good" hour? That's probably open to interpretation based on your tastes, though it's safe to say this season has a different vibe to it.
Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5 Review: Pink Cloud
The teens were right. It's always the white guy. It was an incredibly dark, painful, and riveting hour with Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5 presenting us with its first ongoing case of the season. The addition of Yellowstone's Jefferson White as a recurring character was exciting news, but did...
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Trusted Sources
We've danced around Mariner's inevitable departure/ejection from Starfleet for a long time. Honestly, it's kind of amazing she lasted until Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 9, with Ransom breathing down her neck since the end of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 1. However, being exiled to...
From Scratch: Netflix's Heartfelt Multicultural Love Story Needed To Cut the Fat
Some love stories are for the ages. The Netflix adaptation of Tembi Locke's memoir "From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home" took.us on an emotional rollercoaster from the beginning. Author Tembi Locke wrote and produced the series with her sister Attica Locke (Little Fires Everywhere), who had...
One of Us Is Lying Cast and Showrunner Preview Season 2's Big Shift, New Friendships, & More
One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is a significant step up from its predecessor. Armed with a compelling mystery, excellent characters, and just enough darkness, it is one of the year's best shows. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with showrunner Erica Saleh and cast members Annalisa Cochrane...
House of the Dragon Season Finale Photos: Rhaenyra Prepares for War
The end is here, House of the Dragon Fanatics. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 wraps Sunday with an episode that teases Rhaenyra's reaction to that big betrayal. Scroll down for the full photo gallery. 12. Battle Board - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10.
P-Valley Renewed for Season 3 at Starz
P-Valley is sticking around at Starz. The premium cabler has ordered a 10-episode third season of the critically acclaimed drama series, which is created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. According to Starz, P-Valley Season 2 currently averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear, VOD and streaming platforms...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Hail, Mary!
"Hail, Mary" is an appropriate title for Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 because the series needs one to return to the brilliance of Chucky Season 1. The teenagers are still trying to get acclimated to their new dwellings, and just when it seemed like they were getting somewhere, a second doll appeared to unleash holy hell.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 10-17-22: New Woman in Town
She's only been in Salem a week, and viewers either love her or hate her. On Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Wendy progressed toward finding out what her brother Li's secret was, while Tripp and Joey fought for her attention, and Johnny may be smitten with her too. Let's hope she doesn't get dragged into a stupid competition for her affection when she has so much more potential.
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Selling Street Drugs & The Ladies' First Cleaning Gig
Arman and Thony almost got arrested for selling drugs. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5, Thony and Arman fought over whether to sell street jobs, and the cleaning ladies landed their first contract. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss their favorite Armony scenes, whether...
Titans Season 4 Trailer Introduces Brother Blood, Lex Luthor, and More!
The official trailer for Titans Season 4 is here, and it looks like a major step up from Titans Season 3. The team goes toe-to-toe with plenty of villains, including Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), and plenty more. Lex is a considerable presence in the trailer as...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to Direct
Jesse Lee Soffer may no longer be on Chicago P.D., but the star will still have a presence behind-the-scenes. Variety revealed this week that Soffer will step behind the camera to direct Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 16, set to air on NBC in 2023. Despite learning of Soffer's imminent...
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
