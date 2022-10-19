Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
4 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Related
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula enacts citywide boil water notice
Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory. This morning, a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. At 1:30 p.m., a follow up advisory said the water pump had been repaired and full water pressure should return to all residents in about two hours.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula under city-wide boil water notice
Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory this morning after a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. The advisory was issued about 11:30 a.m. The city said repairs are being made as quickly as possible. At 1:30 p.m., a follow-up advisory said the...
wxxv25.com
Blue Ribbon Fair returns to the Jackson County Fairgrounds
The Blue Ribbon Fair is a century old tradition in Jackson County. The last day to check it out is this Sunday, the 23rd. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the fairgrounds with more.
wxxv25.com
Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
WLOX
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. Water pressure should be restored in a couple of hours. The...
WLOX
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs offering cemetery tours during Halloween season
For the first time, Ocean Springs is hosting cemetery tours as part of the town’s Halloween festivities. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the cemetery with more.
New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
wxxv25.com
HWY 49 railroad crossings between I-10 and Creosote Road to close for repairs
The railroad crossing on U.S. 49 between I-10 and Creosote Road in Harrison County will undergo a series of closures starting Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. while Kansas City Southern replaces the railroad crossing. Beginning Oct. 23 at 10 p.m., the northbound lanes of U.S. 49 near the railroad...
wxxv25.com
‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ comes to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates ‘National Reptile Day’ with a variety of reptiles for kids to see. ‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ Owner Tanee Janusz, who is from Louisiana, traveled to Gulfport to share her reptiles with the youth. Janusz likes to introduce the younger generation to reptiles...
wxxv25.com
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County
You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
wxxv25.com
Plenty of events to choose from this weekend
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
WLOX
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Start planning now. That’s the advice from city leaders as one of Gulfport’s busiest roads is set to shut down for two weeks. “We’re just really trying to stay on top of it, really educate the citizens as possible,” said Jase Payne, Gulfport Public Information Officer.
WPMI
NBC 15 Reality Check investigation: AG's office investigating former Grand Bay Fire Chief
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has confirmed the Alabama Attorney General's Office is investigating former embattled Grand Bay Fire Chief Richard Firth's actions last year during his brief stint as chief. Two sources with connections to the fire board tell NBC 15 News they were interviewed by an agent with the attorney general's office this week about forged fire certificates Firth presented to the board to get the job.
WLOX
Businesses bracing for traffic congestion once road work begins on Highway 49
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Highway 49 lane closures looming, there is growing frustration among business owners who will be impacted. “On a typical day, even during rush hour, Three Rivers Road is a nightmare,” said Top Shelf Liquor owner Susan Gutierrez. “With a little rain, there is usually a wreck. With a lot of rain, there are multiple wrecks.”
wxxv25.com
Anti-bullying 5K Run and Walk Saturday morning in Long Beach
A community uniting against bullying, an upcoming event in Long Beach will feature the #1 against Bullying campaign. Here to tell us all about it are John Miller, owner of Full Circle Martial Arts, and Caitlyn Necaise, co-owner of Studio E Dance Company.
WLOX
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
Comments / 0