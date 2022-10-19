ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula enacts citywide boil water notice

Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory. This morning, a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. At 1:30 p.m., a follow up advisory said the water pump had been repaired and full water pressure should return to all residents in about two hours.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Pascagoula under city-wide boil water notice

Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory this morning after a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. The advisory was issued about 11:30 a.m. The city said repairs are being made as quickly as possible. At 1:30 p.m., a follow-up advisory said the...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
BILOXI, MS
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
MOSS POINT, MS
New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
LUCEDALE, MS
‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ comes to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates ‘National Reptile Day’ with a variety of reptiles for kids to see. ‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ Owner Tanee Janusz, who is from Louisiana, traveled to Gulfport to share her reptiles with the youth. Janusz likes to introduce the younger generation to reptiles...
GULFPORT, MS
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County

You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Plenty of events to choose from this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
GULFPORT, MS
NBC 15 Reality Check investigation: AG's office investigating former Grand Bay Fire Chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has confirmed the Alabama Attorney General's Office is investigating former embattled Grand Bay Fire Chief Richard Firth's actions last year during his brief stint as chief. Two sources with connections to the fire board tell NBC 15 News they were interviewed by an agent with the attorney general's office this week about forged fire certificates Firth presented to the board to get the job.
GRAND BAY, AL
Businesses bracing for traffic congestion once road work begins on Highway 49

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Highway 49 lane closures looming, there is growing frustration among business owners who will be impacted. “On a typical day, even during rush hour, Three Rivers Road is a nightmare,” said Top Shelf Liquor owner Susan Gutierrez. “With a little rain, there is usually a wreck. With a lot of rain, there are multiple wrecks.”
GULFPORT, MS
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

