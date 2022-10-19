ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson resumed his assault on backboards and basketball players, leaving both at the mercy of his skills and strength. “It’s like he didn’t miss a beat,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said. “You just throw the ball to him and watch what he does.”
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH.com

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy