How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose
Watch: How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose. Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer. The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Approves of Ex Taylor Ann Green Dating VPR's Tom Schwartz
Watch: Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion. Shep Rose may be fresh off a breakup, but he's already giving ex Taylor Ann Green his approval to start a new Bravo romance. The Southern Charm star opened up about his and Taylor's split at BravoCon 2022...
Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. Shakira is trying to heal her heart—quite literally. In the music video for "Monotonía," her new single with Ozuna, the singer is seen tearfully wandering a supermarket as she sings, right before her heart is blown out of her chest. In the three-minute clip, released on Oct. 19, Shakira then spends the rest of the time trying to figure out the best place she can put it for safe-keeping.
Kelly Ripa Shares “Ultimate” Response to Kathie Lee Gifford Saying She Won’t Read Her Book
Watch: Why Kathie Lee Gifford WON'T Be Reading Kelly Ripa's Book. Kelly Ripa only has two words for those who aren't interested in reading her book: Thank you. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host detailed her complicated relationship with late co-host Regis Philbin in her book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. After her memoir was released in late September, Kathie Lee Gifford—who served as Regis' co-host for 15 years until 2000—shared that she wasn't interested in reading the book, adding that she knew "what Regis was to me."
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer. The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their...
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
See Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Comment on Kendall Jenner's Family Photo
Watch: Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic. The search for Devin Booker's favorite teammate is over. On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever.
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
Jonathan Bennett "Rooting" for Mean Girls Co-Star Lindsay Lohan Amid Acting Return
Watch: Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Movie Has a Mean Girls Twist. There is no one that finds Lindsay Lohan's return to the screen more fetch than Jonathan Bennett. In case you haven't heard the news, the actress has landed her first starring role in nearly eight years in Netflix's upcoming holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, set to be released in November. And ahead of the premiere of his own feel-good rom-com, Lindsay's Mean Girls co-star Jonathan (a.k.a. Aaron Samuels) is sending some holiday cheer her way.
Why Nicki Minaj Still Wants to Attend 2023 Grammys After Questioning "Super Freaky Girl" Category Change
Watch: Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs. Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj spoke out against the Recording Academy for moving her hit "Super Freaky Girl" out of the Grammy's rap category and placing it into a pop one. While her social media posts sparked headlines, the 39-year-old rapper made it clear that she would still attend music's biggest night if she received a nomination.
Behati Prinsloo Shares New Festive Photo of Daughter Following Adam Levine Scandal
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. Looks like they are ready for spooky season at the Levine residence. Behati Prinsloo shared a snap of one of her and Adam Levine's daughters in a black bat costume made complete with a skirt and wings, with her back to the camera. Someone just needs to put on the "Monster Mash," and 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace will be all set for Halloween.
E! News Returns Nov. 14: Meet the New Co-Hosts of the Nightly Broadcast
On Oct. 20, the E! network announced the return of its iconic nightly entertainment news show, along with newly minted celebrity co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. E! News, which premieres Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m., will be executive produced by veteran television producers John Redmann and John Pascarella....
Bachelorette's Tino Franco Says Cheating on Rachel Recchia Was the "Biggest Mistake of My Life"
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Tino Franco is taking accountability. One month after Bachelorette fans watched him and Rachel Recchia get engaged, only to break up after he kissed another woman, the season 19 finalist is speaking out about the events leading up to their split, calling the kiss the "biggest mistake of my life."
Inside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Sweet 39th Birthday Plans With Newborn Son Ever and Husband Israel
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Let the birthday festivities begin. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is ready for a weekend full of celebrations before she turns 39 on Oct. 24. According to the new E! News co-host, she has three days of festivities planned, including lots of pampering, a special date night with husband Israel Houghton and a sweet mommy-son day with two-month-old son Ever James.
