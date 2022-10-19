Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Christian County in 8th District Final
The University Heights Academy Blazers and the Christian County Lady Colonels met Thursday night in the 8th District championship match. Check out some of the action from the evening in this video clip.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Claim 5th Straight District Championship (w/PHOTOS)
Make it five straight 8th District volleyball championships for University Heights Academy. The Lady Blazers survived a tough second set test and went on to complete a sweep of the Christian County Lady Colonels to pick up the title. The win gives the Lady Blazers an 8-0 record against 8th...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Secure Playoff Berth With Win Over Hancock County (w/PHOTOS)
Both the Hancock County Hornets and the Todd County Central Rebels knew one thing headed into their district battle Friday night, win and your season would continue into the Class 2A football playoffs, lose and you would be packing up the gear for the season following next weekend’s action. So, while it was not ‘officially’ a playoff game, it essentially was just that for both the Hornets and the Rebels as they squared off in Elkton.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Sparks Talks Lady Colonels’ District Semifinal Win
Senior Hailey Sparks had 11 kills to help the Christian County volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Fort Campbell on Tuesday in the 8th District semifinals. Afterward, Sparks said communication and improved service have been key to the Lady Colonels’ four-game win streak.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Draw Top Ranked Bowling Green in 4th Region Opener
The draw was not especially kind to the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Thursday morning. For the third year in a row, the Lady Rebels have drawn the champions of the 14th District, one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state, for their opening round opponent in the 4th Region tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Austin Cavanaugh
Austin Cavanaugh will be chasing another region cross country title and history this weekend at the Class 2A region meet. The Trigg County senior is the two-time defending region champ after finishing in second place as a freshman. Only Sam “Fox” Love and Lynus “Fly” Wright have won three straight region titles for Trigg County.
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons to Get Rematch with St. X in State Quarterfinals
The 2nd Region boys soccer champions will get a chance to avenge an early season loss as they advance on to the state quarterfinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced Tuesday night with a 5-0 home field win over Elizabethtown. J.J. Brown led the Maroons with two goals and an assist. Maverick Peyton...
Hopkinsville officials announce students picked for Mayor’s Youth Council
Sixteen students selected for the Mayor’s Youth Council were introduced Tuesday night at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting. The juniors and seniors from Hopkinsville High School, University Heights Academy, Christian County High School and Heritage Christian Academy are:. Jada Ashbery, HHS. Ella Brown, HHS. Rachel Cavanah, UHA. Dominique Davie,...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
whopam.com
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
WBKO
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd. Jordy and Brantley join Allie to talk about the upcoming fall market happening tomorrow, Oct. 22nd, at Circle W Farms. Times are 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Bowling Green Parks and...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell’s garrison command sergeant major on why he joined Army | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour is the garrison command sergeant major for Fort Campbell. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share the story of why he joined the Army, what a garrison CSM does, what makes Fort Campbell special and some great events coming to post.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville club celebrates 100 years
The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
Comments / 0