Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
Cowboys 4 Heroes hosting event for combat veterans in Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas — DoD ID card holders are encouraged to come enjoy the food and activities being put on this weekend on Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Phantom Warrior Center. Coinciding with this event will be a Togetherness day with additional activities and...
Fort Hood is bringing the family fun this weekend!
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood is hosting some weekend events that are fun for the whole family! The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will take place this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue, a car show and many family-friendly activities at the Phantom Warrior Center. Cowboys 4 […]
News Channel 25
Medical cannabis bus tour makes stop in Killeen
With November elections right around the corner, voters in Killeen are weighing a lot of issues, including decriminalizing marijuana. That’s why one group traveled to Killeen to remind people that medical cannabis is already legal in Texas. Since 2015 medical cannabis use has been legal in the state of...
Abbott backed by south Texas law enforcement to close southern border
Abbott said it has been a record year for migrants entering the country. He said some have brought crime and drugs into the country.
KWTX
Bell County leaders hosting public forum to begin conversation about decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. The move comes after President Biden said he will be pardoning all federal convictions. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights and it would decriminalize...
KVUE
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
fox44news.com
Public forum on Proposition A to be held in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor a Public Forum on Proposition A this Saturday. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at will take place the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen – located at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop. It is free and open to the public.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
'It's hurtful' | Woman discovers flyer promoting white supremacy on her front porch
ST HEDWIG, Texas — A St. Hedwig woman made a disturbing discovery on her front porch. It was a message so disturbing, she says she couldn't sleep for days. The Anti-Defamation League says more people in Texas are finding similar letters on their properties. KENS 5 set out to learn why.
beltonjournal.com
Gypsy Horses return to Belton for 5th year
The “Gypsy Horses” are returning to Belton for their National Championship event, produced and managed by Gail Shrine Events, November 3-6, at the Bell County Expo Center. More than 100 of the best Gypsy Horses from coast to coast will converge upon the Expo Center and compete for the title of National Champion.
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign in Waco
Governor Abbott announced his new campaign "One Pill Kills" in Waco today to fight the national crisis on fentanyl.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
News Channel 25
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
Bell County Election Department gives list of Do's and Don'ts for voters
BELL COUNTY, Texas — With the General Election coming soon on Nov. 8, and early voting beginning Oct. 24, the Bell County Election Department is giving residents some advice on how to prepare to head to the polls. The first important piece of information is where voters can go...
Event in Killeen to help homeless community this weekend
KILLEEN, Texas — An event aimed to help the homeless community with resources like food, clothing and medical care will be happening in Killeen this weekend. The 9th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage is being hosted by Operation Stand Down Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center.
Comments / 0