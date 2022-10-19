Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
NBC Miami
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
CNN claims pets have big climate impact, advises buying ‘smaller breeds’, feed them ‘insect-based food'
A CNN online article about climate change recommended ways pet owners could minimize the significant impact their animals have on the environment.
WSPA 7News
Officials sign agreement to grow SC & Taiwan educational relations
Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week.
NBC Miami
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC Miami
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
NBC Miami
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC Miami
California Isn't the No. 1 State for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts—But It Still Ranks in the Top 7
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to consider moving to Nevada: It ranks as the No. 1 most crypto-friendly state in the U.S., according to a 2022 SmartAsset study. This is due to a number of factors, including high availability of jobs within the crypto industry and crypto-friendly legislation. Local governments aren't allowed to tax blockchain technology, the underlying tech that cryptocurrency relies on to operate, for example.
