NBC Miami

Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains

Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
California Isn't the No. 1 State for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts—But It Still Ranks in the Top 7

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to consider moving to Nevada: It ranks as the No. 1 most crypto-friendly state in the U.S., according to a 2022 SmartAsset study. This is due to a number of factors, including high availability of jobs within the crypto industry and crypto-friendly legislation. Local governments aren't allowed to tax blockchain technology, the underlying tech that cryptocurrency relies on to operate, for example.
