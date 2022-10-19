Stamford Museum and Nature Center telescope relocates to Astronomical Lyceum in New Mexico

Tuesday was a historic moment for the Stamford Museum and Nature Center as their observatory telescope is being relocated to the Astronomical Lyceum in New Mexico.

The city's mayor was joined by state delegates to witness the first step toward preparing for the construction of a new Planetarium and Astronomy Center.

Mayor Caroline Simmons says the new facility will be an incredible addition to the museum.

"I can't wait to see the joy and creativity and educational programming that this will spark for so many in our community, and it's also going to be a world-class attraction for our region and for our state," said Simmons.

The telescope will be on long-term loan for dark-sky viewing.