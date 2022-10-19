ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Port St. Lucie

By Monica Magalhaes
 3 days ago
A Port St. Lucie police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at about 8:12 p.m. at Felix Avenue and Southbend Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said the officer was directing traffic after a three-vehicle crash when a white Toyota Avalon traveling north on Southbend Boulevard hit the officer.

Dellacroce said the officer rolled onto the hood and into the windshield. The car's windshield was shattered and the bumper was damaged.

The officer was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. He was expected to recover.

Dellacroce said the 60-year-old driver of the car was traveling home from work at the time of the crash, which appeared to have been an accident.

laura webb
3d ago

not something I would normally say, but the police really need to increase patrolling and enforcement. the amount of aggressive drivers and speeders this day is absolutely insane. then with the increase in community crying is just another reason to add more police force. all can be reduced with an increase in police presence.

