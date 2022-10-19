ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

How the state's free preschool program will impact families and preschools

By Caroline Peters
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdW43_0ieKcv9e00

Choosing the right preschool for a child can be stressful. From private to public schools, there are several options. And now with the Colorado Department of Early Childhood’s decision to launch its universal preschool program , otherwise known as “UPK” in the fall, parents could feel overwhelmed.

Every family will qualify for 10 free hours of preschool a week starting next fall. But there are still a lot of details that need fine-tuning. Previously, the Department of Early Childhood discussed offering more than 10 hours of free care to certain families who qualified. Those conversations have been put on hold for now.

“In that process with stakeholders we realized quickly that that conversation and those determinations couldn’t be had without the determination for the rate for the students. So that will be coming in November as well as the determination of those additional hours,” said Dawn Odean, UPK director.

You may be wondering how will the 10 hours per week be measured? The state is in the process of fixing a budget that would be used for each student. This budget could vary depending on where students live.

“We’re looking at opportunities for families to choose care in different provider types and across the state and so the rate formula is being developed to consider cost of living and cost of care by region in the state,” said Odean.

As for state preschools, they will have the choice to opt-in or opt-out of the UPK program.

“We’re hoping to get as many providers signed up and onboard for universal preschool so that we can reach that mixed delivery goal so that families fully have choice and are able to choose what works best for their child,” said Odean.

And in the midst of a teacher shortage, the Department of Early Childhood is working on making sure these Pre-K roles are filled.

“We are really working to think about how we can recruit and retain our best and our brightest in our early childhood classrooms,” said Odean.

We spoke with a private preschool today who has wondered if there was a curriculum tied to the UPK program.

The answer is no, as of right now. However, the state plans to discuss if there will be requirements on what each preschool needs to provide to participate in the UPK program. The Department of Early Childhood plans to meet with local schools next month.

The application to apply for the free preschool hours will go live in January.

For more information on the UPK Program, visit here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

M Jar
3d ago

10 hours free? Next you will have preppie complaining about how will kids get to school? Free lunch? How will they get home? Not enough to encourage people to work… If your child is important to you, find a way to make it happen. YOU find a way. Don’t ask everyone to pay for your child.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Westword

"Troublesome" New COVID Variants Rising in Colorado

On October 10, the Colorado School of Public Health released a modeling report for COVID-19 that described the disease's outlook in the state as uncertain for the rest of the year, given the potential for new variants to arise. Now, ten days later, the most recent statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicate that two such mutations could be slowly gaining a foothold in the state, with one of them characterized as "troublesome" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Dr. Anthony Fauci.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado Free Application Day is here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - College is expensive. This week though, Colorado high school students who apply don't have to worry about application fees. The 5th annual Colorado free application day begins Tuesday and continues until Thursday. The goal is to help students seek higher education and not have to worry about as many application fees.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado

Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Legalizing psychedelics does more harm than good

Citizens of Colorado will be voting on Proposition 122, which would allow decriminalization, distribution and access to psychedelics. It will also allow possession, personal use and growing, as well as uncompensated gifting. Is this going to be good for Colorado and personal health?. There is emerging data that components of...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Pediatric RSV cases rising quickly, and earlier than usual

DENVER — Doctors say a respiratory virus they see every year showed up early this year, and is spreading quickly. The CDC says respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common virus and usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But can be serious for little kids and babies. The Colorado...
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy