SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska Senior Center in South Sioux City has re-opened its door to the community to enjoy hot breakfast and games. Back in June of this year, the Northeast Nebraska Senior Center closed its doors and ended its meals on wheels program. The center didn't have the funding or volunteers to continue serving. Since then, they have re-opened the center and are working on raising $40,000 to help with needed kitchen renovations.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO