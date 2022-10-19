Read full article on original website
Q-102 hosting Bras Across The Bridge
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local radio station is planning an eye-catching event to raise breast cancer awareness later this month. Q-102 is collecting bras today at the Tyson Events Center and plans to connect them like a garland and string them from a local bridge next Friday, October 28th.
Early in-person voting locations in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Early voting is now underway in Woodbury County with five sites being made available at least once for early voting over the next three weeks. The following Satellite Absentee Voting Stations are for Woodbury County residents only in Precincts 1 through 44:. Long Lines Family...
Northeast Nebraska Senior Center reopening, hoping to relaunch Meals on Wheels program
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska Senior Center in South Sioux City has re-opened its door to the community to enjoy hot breakfast and games. Back in June of this year, the Northeast Nebraska Senior Center closed its doors and ended its meals on wheels program. The center didn't have the funding or volunteers to continue serving. Since then, they have re-opened the center and are working on raising $40,000 to help with needed kitchen renovations.
Local elementary school bans "One Chip Challenge"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local Sioux City elementary school is banning the current TikTok trend called the "one chip challenge" at school. Liberty Elementary posted the message on its Facebook page, saying that "This year's ingredients for the One Chip are significantly more harsh than previous years." The...
Ray of Hope - Luna
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Are you looking for a new furry companion in your life?. This well-behaved pup is looking for its fur-ever home and you could be it!. The Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" is brought to us each Friday by the Siouxland Humane Society and the South Sioux Animal Hospital.
Sioux City Community Schools to hold career fair
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community Schools will hold a career fair on November 8th. Part-time, full-time, and flexible jobs in the district will be highlighted during an upcoming career fair on Tuesday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at North Middle School, located at 2101 Outer Drive in Sioux City.
Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County
STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
Authorities search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Onawa
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in a Monona County community Friday morning. The Monona County Sheriff's Office says that just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed.
School bus safety violations down from this time last school year
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools reminding people about the law governing traffic and school buses. They're reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass a stopped bus and they've increased their ability to catch you doing it and turn you in to the police. The district says...
Family displaced, two pets killed in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. — Two pets were killed and an emergency worker injured after a fire in Vermillion Thursday. Vermillion Fire EMS said that on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 4:39 P.M., they responded to a fire at 607 Cottage St., Vermillion, SD. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming...
Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy
IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
UPS hiring seasonal drivers willing to drive own vehicles to help with deliveries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're expecting a package from UPS this holiday season, there's a good chance the person who delivers it won't be driving a brown van. The company's Siouxland distribution center is looking to hire 100 seasonal employees to help them keep up with the large number of packages expected during the holidays.
New Woodbury County LEC jail wall collapsed due to wind
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The chairman of the LEC Authority, Ron Wieck, told KSCJ radio news the wind blew over 40-foot high wall segments of the facility damaging them so severely they'll have to be replaced entirely. Thankfully, no workers were near the walls at the time of the...
Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
Conviction upheld for South Carolina man who murdered mother in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A South Carolina man convicted of stabbing his mother to death in Morningside two years ago has had that conviction upheld. The Iowa Court of Appeals rejected Paul Belk's appeal of his 2nd-degree murder conviction. Belk claimed that prosecutors had not proven he acted with "malice aforethought" and that he'd received ineffective assistance from his defense lawyer.
Spencer bounces back with win over Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Spencer defeated Storm Lake 35-7 in the last game of the regular season. The Tigers head into the postseason with a 7-2 record.
Elk Point-Jefferson kicks off their playoff run with a huge win over Rapid City Christian
ELK POINT, S.D. — Business as usual for the 3rd seeded Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in the first round of South Dakota 11B playoffs. The Huskies dismantle Rapid City Christian 58-7 and they'll host the 11th seeded Redfield Pheasants in the state quarterfinals.
No injuries reported after car fire near Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. — No injuries were reported after a car fire on Hwy 50 near Vermillion Tuesday. Vermillion Fire EMS says on October 18th, just after 4:00 p.m., they responded to a reported car fire west of Vermillion on SD Highway 50. When crews arrived on the scene they...
L-C-C powers through to the next round of the Class D-1 playoffs
LAUREL, Neb. — After a scary end to the first half surrendering 14 points in 23 seconds, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears came out of halftime firing and left no doubt in their opening matchup of the playoffs against the Mead Raiders. L-C-C doesn't allow a point in the second half...
Panthers fall short against Dell Rapids in regular season finale
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers, with a chance to take down the top team in 11A, fall just short against the Dell Rapids Quarriers 22-18. The Panthers have still, in all likelihood, clinched a playoff spot, but whether or not they'll host in the first round is still up in the air as they currently sit as the 5th seed.
