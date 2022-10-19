1 shot, killed in Winston-Salem on Peachtree Street, 1 taken to hospital, police say; SWAT team on scene
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, and another person was taken to the hospital, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m on the 1700 block of Peachtree Street.1 seriously injured in Greensboro shooting at Holt Avenue, East Bessemer Avenue, police say
FOX8’s Carolina Bowyer is on the scene working to find out more details.
There is a heavy police presence in front of a home on Peachtree Street. A SWAT team is on the scene as well.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 2