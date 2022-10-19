ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will have plenty for Thanksgiving despite turkey shortage

By Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpQPE_0ieKbvBr00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) —  It’s hard to believe, but we’re only five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Inflation and a turkey shortage this year could ruin dinner for many families across the country.

According to the CDC , the bird flu has infected almost 48 million birds in the U.S.

How to deal with an unusually early frost in East Texas

But in East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys said they’ll have turkeys available to order up until Thanksgiving.

“We sell one product and one product only. We have to make sure we have it. Last year, we placed our order in November and had everything here as early as March,” said Jake Greenberg, Assistant Manager at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.

An employee that has worked there for many seasons says it doesn’t hurt to order early.

Texas Education Commissioner visits Tyler elementary school to see student achievement firsthand

“Order a little ahead of time so we’ll have the size of turkey you want and it’s in our system ready to go when you need to use it,” said Hazel Furr, an employee at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.

The U.S. is also seeing an increase in poultry prices. Sam Greenberg owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says it’s up almost 36%. His company was able to avoid the market craziness because they always order in advance.

“It’s no secret that prices of everything are up. Our prices are up on pretty much all of our inputs. Since we started getting everything in so early, we kind of avoided the worst of the increase,” said Jake.

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys have been smoking turkeys for more than 80 years.

“You get the same product that your parents got, your grandparents and everyone knows what they’re getting into. It’s an important part of the holiday table,” said Jake.

Luckily, this company has worked around the turkey shortage this year. They suggested since prices are up, consider ordering a pound less than you usually order. You can order online from Greenberg or pick it up fresh from Brookshire’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Winnsboro city employee placed on leave after political post on police department Facebook page

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A Winnsboro city employee was placed on administrative leave after posting a political view on the Winnsboro Police Department Facebook page, said city officials. “The city abides by restrictions regarding the endorsement or advocacy of any partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office or partisan political group and takes any […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bassmaster to host free meet and greets in Tyler, Longview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco is set to host meet and greets at Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 in both Tyler and Longview. At the events, DelVisco will share fishing tips, answer questions, take selfies and sign autographs. Guest can also register to win a fishing prize package that includes: a selection […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front bedroom of a Smith County home this morning. Six people were hurt including a baby that had to be flown to a Louisiana hospital. The crash happened just after seven o’clock this morning in Flint on County Road 1215.
FLINT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola to host several events this Saturday

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s your Gilmer Yamboree Queen’s Parade recap

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Yamboree parade was held on Saturday morning. “It’s just amazing to see everyone come together and have an amazing few days a hoopla and all that goes along with the patents of the Yambroee and all of that’s going on.” James Metcalf, Pastor, Frontier Cowboy Church Hannah Jean Henson was […]
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County reports downed trees from storms

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise. The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rusk County also said […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Six people displaced after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy