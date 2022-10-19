Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will have plenty for Thanksgiving despite turkey shortage

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — It’s hard to believe, but we’re only five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Inflation and a turkey shortage this year could ruin dinner for many families across the country.

According to the CDC , the bird flu has infected almost 48 million birds in the U.S.

But in East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys said they’ll have turkeys available to order up until Thanksgiving.

“We sell one product and one product only. We have to make sure we have it. Last year, we placed our order in November and had everything here as early as March,” said Jake Greenberg, Assistant Manager at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.

An employee that has worked there for many seasons says it doesn’t hurt to order early.

“Order a little ahead of time so we’ll have the size of turkey you want and it’s in our system ready to go when you need to use it,” said Hazel Furr, an employee at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.

The U.S. is also seeing an increase in poultry prices. Sam Greenberg owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says it’s up almost 36%. His company was able to avoid the market craziness because they always order in advance.

“It’s no secret that prices of everything are up. Our prices are up on pretty much all of our inputs. Since we started getting everything in so early, we kind of avoided the worst of the increase,” said Jake.

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys have been smoking turkeys for more than 80 years.

“You get the same product that your parents got, your grandparents and everyone knows what they’re getting into. It’s an important part of the holiday table,” said Jake.

Luckily, this company has worked around the turkey shortage this year. They suggested since prices are up, consider ordering a pound less than you usually order. You can order online from Greenberg or pick it up fresh from Brookshire’s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.