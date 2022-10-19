PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will present a wide variety of events to celebrate the holiday season at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East. The fun starts on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. with the Tim Burton holiday smash-up movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington schemes to spread the joy of Christmas. However, his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. Seats are $5 per person.

