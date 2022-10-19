Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
COVID deaths down in 2022, but impact of associated deaths called ‘concerning’
While COVID-19 mortality is down this year, the impact of COVID-associated deaths remains “significant and concerning,” according to an analysis detailed Friday, Oct. 21, by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The study found that a vast majority of increases in all-cause mortality were due to...
theavtimes.com
Free tire recycling this Saturday
Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free this Saturday at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, and Palmdale. Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The road yards are located...
theavtimes.com
Local America’s Job Center to host two-day McDonald’s recruitment
PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) is hosting two McDonald’s Restaurant recruitment events, the first on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Lancaster AJCC, 1420 West Avenue I, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Palmdale AJCC, 38510 Sierra Hwy., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
theavtimes.com
Probation department drops case over member’s alleged tryst with felon
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has dropped its legal action that had asked a judge to overturn a Civil Service Commission ruling that allowed a member of the department who had a relationship with a convicted felon to be retained with a suspension rather than be fired as recommended by a hearing officer.
theavtimes.com
Pedestrian killed during traffic collision in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Palmdale Wednesday night, authorities said. The traffic collision was reported around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the corner of 25th Street East and Avenue S, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
theavtimes.com
Gascón recall backers file legal action over signature count shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón filed court papers Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August, stopping their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
theavtimes.com
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
theavtimes.com
Authorities at LAX seize fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy
Authorities on Wednesday, Oct. 19, seized several fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy that a suspect attempted to smuggle through TSA screening at LAX. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Drug Enforcement Agency units at LAX seized roughly 12,000 pills after the suspect went through TSA screening with the drugs concealed in several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks such as SweeTarts, Skittles and Whoppers, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale fifth-graders “Imagine a Day Without Water” in PWD essay contest
PALMDALE – More than two dozen essays were submitted for Palmdale Water District’s essay contest in recognition of the nationwide “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign on Thursday, Oct. 20. Fifth-graders from Golden Poppy Elementary School in Palmdale described how they would “Imagine a Day Without...
theavtimes.com
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Festival in Palmdale this Saturday
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host the Celebrate Your Identity: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free and open to all. The...
theavtimes.com
Movies, events & activities at Palmdale Playhouse this holiday season
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will present a wide variety of events to celebrate the holiday season at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East. The fun starts on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. with the Tim Burton holiday smash-up movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington schemes to spread the joy of Christmas. However, his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. Seats are $5 per person.
