thejoltnews.com
Olympia Planning Commission: No to the adoption of the 2023 Preliminary Capital Facilities Plan
The Olympia Planning Commission cautioned against adopting the 2023-2028 Preliminary Capital Plans Facilities (CFP) unless revisions are done to the transportation section, which "lacks progress around safe infrastructure for walking, biking, and transit, particularly sidewalks." In a letter submitted to the Olympia City Council, commission chair Zainab Nejati and Greg...
Chronicle
‘More Floods and Worse Floods’ in the Chehalis Basin: Officials Discuss Potential Effects of Climate Change
With the winter rainy season descending upon the Chehalis River Basin, residents are once again preparing for the possible flooding that will accompany it. The Office of the Chehalis Basin isn’t just preparing for this year’s possible flooding events, but is looking ahead using University of Washington climate change models to see what flooding might look like in the state’s second largest river basin by the end of the century.
The Suburban Times
Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Finance Committee clarifies park impact fee
The Olympia Finance Committee held its regular meeting yesterday, to brief the council about the park impact fee. According to a presentation by FCS Group Consulting Principal John Ghilarducci, a “park impact fee” is a payment of money imposed upon development as a condition of development approval, which pays for public facilities needed to serve new development and can also be seen as a proportionate share of the cost of the public facilities.
thejoltnews.com
Community members demand prioritization of sidewalk projects
Former Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Jim Lazar urged Olympia council members to hold a study session with advisory committees and community activists to discuss funding for the city’s sidewalks. Lazar submitted his written comment to the city council, which opened the public hearing for the 2023 Preliminary Capital...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater is seeking a design firm for the new community center
Tumwater is looking for a firm to design its new community center, said Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Denney during their commission’s meeting yesterday, October 19. The city has already issued a request for qualification (RFQ) for firms interested in taking up the project on September 29. The submission deadline is tomorrow, October 21, with the committee aiming to select a firm on October 26.
Chronicle
Centralia Motel 6 to Be Made Into Studio Apartments, Investment Group Says
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween, with the hope that in the following year, the building will be transformed into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. The company presented to the...
Thurston County opposes state's proposed airport plans
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A coalition of Thurston County cities and county commissions have sent a formal letter to a state agency in opposition to a proposed airport in the area. The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) sent its third formal letter to the State Commercial Aviation...
thejoltnews.com
Sullivan appeals for the suspension of Hopkins Drainage Ditch District #2
Tumwater Mayor Debbie Sullivan appealed for the suspension of Hopkins Drainage Ditch District 2 during a county-level public hearing held Tuesday, October 18. She cited instances in which she thought that the district acted illegally as it annexed 599 properties in The Preserve. The annexation aimed to generate $380,000 in taxes so that the district could improve its facilities to better handle stormwater runoff, especially after intense flooding in the area this January.
thejoltnews.com
Community called to fill out Fair Housing survey to address barriers in Olympia, Thurston County
Olympia, Thurston County, and the Housing Authority of Thurston County are asking community members to share their input on the fair housing assessment, which would give authorities tools to assess people's housing conditions and needs and address barriers. All Thurston County residents are encouraged to participate in the fair housing...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia School Board appoints Talauna Reed to serve remainder of unexpired term
The Olympia School Board has selected Talauna Reed to fill the unexpired term of former school board director Justin McKaughan, who resigned in August. The school board took this action during a closed executive session on Thursday, October 13. That meeting was not open to the public or recorded. Reed...
thejoltnews.com
Construction along Capitol Boulevard South
Tumwater warns of lane reductions resulting in slowed traffic on Capitol Boulevard South from Dennis Street SE to Trosper Road SW from Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. to Saturday, October 22, 4 a.m. The city's press release cited sewer line maintenance that is taking place on those roads causing the...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia approves funding for low-rent housing organization
The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, October 18, approved more than $400,000 in grants to Homes First to purchase five single-family homes and add two accessory dwelling units to their current homes in Lacey. Homes First is a Washington nonprofit organization that supports people who experienced domestic violence, senior citizens,...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston urges residents to prepare for natural, man-made disasters
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) encouraged the public to take all necessary steps in preparing for natural and human-caused disasters as it officially kicked off Thurston Flood Awareness Week. During its Tuesday, October 18, meeting, the board said county residents and agencies should be educated and prepared for...
Coalition rallies against proposed Pierce County airport site
More than 200 residents gathered to protest against the construction of a new airport in Pierce County. This protest followed a community meeting Monday that focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County. Forecasts show potentially millions of passengers might not be accommodated at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a lack of capacity by 2050.
thejoltnews.com
County denies having hand in airport selection process
Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
thejoltnews.com
Roadwork along Olympia’s Sleater-Kinney, Tumwater has controlled burn at Old Highway 99
Sleater-Kinney Road may have traffic disruptions tomorrow, October 19. Workers from the city’s Vegetation and Habitat Operations will be working on the street’s medians between San Mar Drive and 6th Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to improve site lines and vehicle clearance. According to Olympia’s press...
