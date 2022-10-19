Read full article on original website
Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return
The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge
With a slew of recent returns to WWE of former talents, there's no telling who may show back up and when. That includes Taya Valkyrie (known as Franky Monet in "NXT"), who isn't counting out being back in the WWE mix as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling...
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
Former WWE NXT Star Claims They're Related To Bobo Brazil
As the song says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family." In fact, it's become something of a running theme, from the Windhams to the Rhodes to the Flairs and beyond, there are plenty of multi-generational wrestling families. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Leon Ruffin took to Twitter to...
Al Snow Reveals How Shawn Michaels Felt About 'The New Rockers'
Before Al Snow was everyone's favorite head-touting madman, he was a rocker. A New Rocker, to be more precise. Snow was recently a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and discussed his tenure alongside Marty Jannetty, former tag partner of original Rocker, Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, I don't think he had any issue with it," Snow recalled. "In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity."
Toni Storm Praises Top AEW Star As Looking Like An Action Figure
Toni Storm is currently the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, but when it comes to the other championship in the women's division it is Jade Cargill who is dominating as the TBS Champion. Cargill is currently undefeated in professional wrestling, and when speaking to Bleacher Report, Storm said, "I'm so impressed with Jade." The two champions have very different backgrounds when it comes to their lives in the business, with the former WWE Superstar having been in the business since her youth, while Cargill actually comes from basketball.
Kevin Nash's 26-Year-Old Son Tristen Passes Away
Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp broke the news on Twitter with an announcement from a representative for Kevin and his wife, Tamara. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast," the representative wrote, "and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."
Everything We Know About Chris Jericho's First-Ever Wrestling Match
Chris Jericho has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years. Known by many nicknames, including the "Lionheart" and "Y2J", Jericho has had one of the most complete careers out of any professional wrestler. Since 2019, Jericho has been one of the leaders of AEW and has been a constant for Tony Khan's promotion. He was the first-ever AEW World Champion and has led two factions during his time in AEW, including his current stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society.
WWE Announces When Rey Mysterio Will Challenge GUNTHER For IC Title
The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and his next challenger, Rey Mysterio, finally has a date. On the October 21 episode of "SmackDown," it was announced that the match would take place during the November 4 episode. It is the last "SmackDown" before the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match, along with the rest of the November 4 "SmackDown," will be recorded ahead of time, most likely before or after the live airing of the October 28 "SmackDown" in St. Louis, Missouri.
Goldberg Confirms When His Current WWE Contract Ends
Paired with his memorable WCW undefeated streak, Goldberg created the vicious, passionate character we know him as now with signature expressions and characteristics like targeting someone with a "you're next!" or headbutting doors on the way to the ring. The latter has gotten him into some sticky situations in the past, and Goldberg appeared on the "RomanAtwoodPodcast" to recap the story of when Stephanie McMahon advised him to stop the spectacle. He also specified that his current contract is wrapping up with the company after two more months.
Konnan Confirms Two AEW Stars Still Aren't Talking To Each Other
There is a rift between Proud and Powerful. On "Keeping It 100," Konnan was candid about the issues between Santana and Ortiz. "They ain't talking to each other," Konnan said, adding that "it breaks [his] heart" to see the two men not seeing eye to eye. "You know I've said...
Heath Claims 'Superman' Changed Big Nexus WWE PPV Finish Last Minute
In 2010, there was arguably no hotter act than Nexus, a stable featuring Wade Barrett, Justin Gabriel (PJ Black), Heath Slater, and David Otunga, among others, that attempted to take over the WWE main roster. The group's peak occurred at WWE SummerSlam that year, where Nexus ultimately came up short against a squad of WWE all-stars, including John Cena, Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, Edge, John Morrison, R-Truth, and Daniel Bryan). While he's overall happy with that show, Slater, who is now simply called Heath in Impact Wrestling, does wish one thing had gone differently.
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
Kane Feels Bret Hart Wasn't Appreciated In One Way
When it comes to Bret Hart, it's difficult to find anyone who dismisses the qualities he possessed in the ring — the catchphrase "The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be" exists for a reason, and modern-day wrestlers are still paying homage to "The Hitman" to this day. And yet, sometimes a person being so good at one aspect of their job can overshadow another aspect in which they're arguably just as good. That's where Glenn Jacobs, popularly known as WWE's Kane, comes in. On the latest episode of "Table For 3," alongside Hart and Jerry Lawler, the WWE Hall of Famer praised one aspect of Hart's game that he feels is often overlooked.
The Last Ever WCW Match Was A Battle Between Two Wrestling Icons
March 26, 2001, is one of the most important days in wrestling history. World Championship Wrestling, the storied company that branched off from the National Wrestling Alliance, would run its final show. WCW was one of the major wrestling companies at the time, residing as the primary competition to WWE during its existence.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Would Have Liked To Tag With Tyson Kidd Against AEW Team
Davey Boy Smith Jr., son of "The British Bulldog," is on his way back to Major League Wrestling. Earlier in his career, though, he spent a handful of years with WWE. During that stint, he won the World Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship, both times alongside the now-retired Tyson Kidd. Speaking on the latest episode of "Total BeezSheez Show," Smith Jr. highlighted his favorite partner and who he would've loved to see them tag against.
Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE NXT Future
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to "WWE NXT" last night, making his first television appearance since late August with a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and last night won't be the only time fans should expect to see Nakamura on "NXT" in the weeks to come. According to a report from PWInsider, Nakamura is currently scheduled to make additional appearances on the developmental brand, though it's unclear if that is set to be his permanent position moving forward or if he'll make a limited number of appearances before heading back to "WWE SmackDown."
