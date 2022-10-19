ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moravia, IA

Fremont-Mills preps for pass heavy Moravia squad

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Tabor) Fremont-Mills is making their 14th playoff appearance and 13th straight. The 6-2 Knights host 7-2 Moravia on Friday night.

Fremont-Mills coach Greg Ernster calls the Mohawks a really good football team. They are led by Shane Helmick with 2,034 passing yards. He has thrown for 35 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Helmick’s favorite target is Riley Hawkins with 42 catches for 1,019 yards and 19 TD’s. “The quarterback is sneakily athletic. He’s a bigger kid, but he can run the ball really well. He can throw the ball really well. Then Hawkins is leading the state in touchdowns and receiving yards. He’s a freak athlete.” Ernster says, “We have our work cut out for us this week.”

Ernster points out it is a veteran group and they are all in. “Everyone knows especially with our senior heavy class that this could be it. We have to play our best football right now. This week in practice we are really going to focus on us and making sure we are all on the same page doing what we are supposed to do.”

The Knights fell to Lenox 28-2 last week in a matchup that determined the district championship. “We had some holes, we just couldn’t break a tackle to have those long runs. We couldn’t get drives together and we turned the ball over at really bad times. Hats off to Lenox they had a great game plan and came out and executed it really well.”

That snapped a six game win streak. “I thought we worked a lot of new guys in. Those guys developed over the season. Hopefully it comes to playing our best football this week.”

Fremont-Mills is 24-12 all-time in the playoffs with a championship and two runner-up finishes.

Western Iowa Today

AHSTW overcomes upset minded Westwood

(Avoca) Westwood was up for the task, but AHSTW’s defense forced three second half turnovers and the Viking offense got explosive plays from Luke Sternberg and Brayden Lund in a 46-21 playoff victory on Friday night. Class A #4 AHSTW improves to 9-0. The home squad had to do...
WALNUT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic defeats Creston with Goal line Stand

(Creston) Atlantic held off Creston on the game’s final play and defeated the Panthers 26-21. Creston quarterback Kyle Strider fired a hail Mary pass toward the end zone, and Cael Turner pulled down the jump ball at the Trojans’ three-yard line. With two seconds remaining, a high snap forced Strider to scramble to his right, and Jayden Proehl made the tackle to end the game.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Westwood coach describes AHSTW as “Uber Talented”

(Sloan) KSOM’s high school football playoff coverage on Friday night will originate from Avoca where Westwood travels to face AHSTW. The Rebels finished behind Woodbury Central, Logan-Magnolia, and Tri-Center in Class A, District 8. Coach Cass Burkhart’s team has a record of 4-4. “The kids have played hard. They’ve bought in. We have a tough district. I feel our record may not show what we are capable of. As long as we take care of the football we tend to be in ball games, we just have to find a way to finish one.”
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

SW Valley State Qualifying Meet Results

(Corning) In Class 1A two team teams from each state qualifying meet advance to Fort Dodge. On Thursday in Corning both St. Albert and Woodbine left no doubt who the top two boys squads were. The Falcons won it with 31 points, the Tigers grabbed the other spot with 35 points.
CORNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

All State Music Auditions in Atlantic today

(Atlantic) All State Music Auditions are taking place at the Atlantic High School today. Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber said there will be around one thousand choir and instrumental members competing for the All State team. Barber thanks all of the volunteers who have signed up to help out with...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Joyce Rochholz Obituary

Joyce G. Rochholz was born Feb. 17, 1938, and passed away Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 84 in Atlantic, Iowa. She was the second of five daughters born to Emanuel R. and Arlene Thompson Marquis. She graduated from Adair High School in 1956 and promptly married Harold A. Rochholz on May 16, 1956. The couple spent the next two years in North Carolina while Harold was serving in the Marine Corps. After his discharge, they returned home to Casey and began farming with Harold’s parents.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK certified enrollment goes up

(Elk Horn) Certified enrollment numbers in the Exira-EHK School District show an increase. Up 18.47 from a year ago is the figure for the Spartans. They go from a certified enrollment of 407 to 425.47. Here’s Superintendent Trevor Miller. “We have 13 additional resident students that moved into our district or came back from wherever they were at to increase our enrollment. Then we had five additional with two families move into our district, but are continuing their education at their other district so that was five additional open enrollment out. A rural school, Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton, we are up 18.47 kids which is awesome for us. When you get into rural Iowa you don’t see a lot of increase. That will help our overall budget.”
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Terry Rutherford Obituary

Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic. Terry is survived by his wife, Rita. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial,...
ATLANTIC, IA
KBUR

Southeast Iowa woman killed in crash Monday

Oskaloosa, IA- A Southeast Iowa woman was killed in a crash Monday Morning in Oskaloosa. TV Station KTVO reports that just before 9 AM Monday, October 17th, 80-year-old Betty J Walter of Hamilton was attempting to exit a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck going east on Highway 92.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas Hansen Obituary

Dallas Hansen, age 90, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton, Iowa, with military honors and burial at Church Cemetery following the service. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour before services at the church as well.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sue Gaines Obituary

Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s family and her arrangements.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stanton Greenbelt Trail Expansion Project

(Stanton) The Greenbelt Trail Committee continues to work on the “loop” around the City of Stanton and a trail to connect Viking Lake State Park. Jenna Ramsey, Stanton Community Development Director says the project includes three phases. Ramsey says Phase II is from Frankfort Street to Anderson Park.
STANTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three accidents with injuries in Mills County

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to three injury accidents. On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 8:39 p.m., 32-year-old Logun Hughes of Red Oak was driving a 2009 Pontiac southbound on 370th Street at an unknown speed when the vehicle entered the east ditch. After traveling approximately 227 feet in the ditch, the Pontiac struck a field entrance, causing the vehicle to go airborne for approximately 60 feet. Once the vehicle landed back on the ground, it struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to roll over on its side and catch fire with Hughes trapped in the vehicle. First responders were able to get Hughes out of the burning vehicle and into a safe location. Hughes was transported by Lifenet to UNMC with critical life-threatening injuries. There were no witnesses that observed the accident. Based on an investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident. Hughes did not possess a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ella Berry Obituary

Graveside Services for 84 year old Ella Berry of Stillwater, OK will be Friday, October 21st at 10AM at the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne. The Dighton-Marler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with the Roland Funeral Service assisting locally.
STILLWATER, OK
Western Iowa Today

Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Chuck Lyon Obituary

Private Family Graveside Services for 81-year-old Chuck Lyon of Harlan will be at the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 24th from Noon to 2PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
