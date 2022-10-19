Fremont-Mills preps for pass heavy Moravia squad

(Tabor) Fremont-Mills is making their 14th playoff appearance and 13th straight. The 6-2 Knights host 7-2 Moravia on Friday night.

Fremont-Mills coach Greg Ernster calls the Mohawks a really good football team. They are led by Shane Helmick with 2,034 passing yards. He has thrown for 35 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Helmick’s favorite target is Riley Hawkins with 42 catches for 1,019 yards and 19 TD’s. “The quarterback is sneakily athletic. He’s a bigger kid, but he can run the ball really well. He can throw the ball really well. Then Hawkins is leading the state in touchdowns and receiving yards. He’s a freak athlete.” Ernster says, “We have our work cut out for us this week.”

Ernster points out it is a veteran group and they are all in. “Everyone knows especially with our senior heavy class that this could be it. We have to play our best football right now. This week in practice we are really going to focus on us and making sure we are all on the same page doing what we are supposed to do.”

The Knights fell to Lenox 28-2 last week in a matchup that determined the district championship. “We had some holes, we just couldn’t break a tackle to have those long runs. We couldn’t get drives together and we turned the ball over at really bad times. Hats off to Lenox they had a great game plan and came out and executed it really well.”

That snapped a six game win streak. “I thought we worked a lot of new guys in. Those guys developed over the season. Hopefully it comes to playing our best football this week.”

Fremont-Mills is 24-12 all-time in the playoffs with a championship and two runner-up finishes.