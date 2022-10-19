ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

Barrington, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Barrington High School soccer team will have a game with Barrington High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Barrington High School
Barrington High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

New London, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Griswold High School soccer team will have a game with New London High School on October 22, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW LONDON, CT
Jamestown Press

Teen breaks record, first to run Pell course in under 19 minutes

Nearly 3,000 runners, including 173 Jamestown residents, crossed the finish line traversing the longest suspension span in New England during the 11th annual Pell Bridge Run. The 4-mile road race, which includes one major “hill” rising at a 4.8 percent grade to 215 feet above sea level, is the only day of the year pedestrians are permitted to cross the 2-mile-long span. The race begins on East Shore Road in Jamestown and ends on America’s Cup Avenue in Newport.
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Chase placing new maple syrup lines along Scituate Reservoir

SCITUATE – Three years into a five-year contract with Providence Water Supply, Charlie Chase of Rhode Island Maple Syrup says he is replacing the old sugar maple tapping lines along the reservoir with new lines with drains before the winter tapping season. Chase, who has been making maple syrup...
SCITUATE, RI
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call

(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Castro, Hopkins lead PC rout over AIC in exhibition opener

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rehoboth arm wrestler back on world stage

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — “Big Daddy” is back on the “Big” stage. Jerry Cadorette is one of the most recognizable faces in competitive arm wrestling, but it was never a sport he envisioned taking up. “This wasn’t a sport that I went out looking for....
REHOBOTH, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display

CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
CUMBERLAND, RI
onthewater.com

800-Pound Giant Bluefin Tuna Caught South of Newport

(Above) Kelly Langion-Milano-Milano lays alongside the giant bluefin she and a group of friends caught aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters. It was just before sundown on Sunday, October 16th when a crew of four anglers from Long Island, fishing aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters, hooked into a giant bluefin tuna south of Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy