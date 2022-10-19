Read full article on original website
WWE legend Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, dead at 26
The son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was announced dead at 26 years old on Thursday. The cause of death for Tristen Nash, who worked with his father's podcast, is unknown.
iheart.com
Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'
Stephen A. Smith makes questionable remark to Molly Qerim on First Take.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Comments on Trying Not to Break Character in Promos With Sami Zayn
A recent interview with WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa was conducted by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. When asked how he feels The Bloodline stacks up against D-Generation X and how it felt to see them perform on the same show as him, Solo said:. “Childhood memories, man, growing up watching...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
Report: AEW Working on CM Punk Contract Buyout
The backstage melee after ‘All Out’ may have spelled the end for the former world champion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge
With a slew of recent returns to WWE of former talents, there's no telling who may show back up and when. That includes Taya Valkyrie (known as Franky Monet in "NXT"), who isn't counting out being back in the WWE mix as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Hangman Adam Page Shares First Message Following AEW Dynamite Injury
"Hangman" Adam Page had a scary moment during the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it looks like disaster was averted. Page was challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Things went awry when Page took a lariat and landed awkwardly on his head. Referee Paul Turner brought in Dr. Michael Sampson to check on Page. Turner then called off the match as Page lay on the mat.
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
wrestlinginc.com
Toni Storm Praises Top AEW Star As Looking Like An Action Figure
Toni Storm is currently the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, but when it comes to the other championship in the women's division it is Jade Cargill who is dominating as the TBS Champion. Cargill is currently undefeated in professional wrestling, and when speaking to Bleacher Report, Storm said, "I'm so impressed with Jade." The two champions have very different backgrounds when it comes to their lives in the business, with the former WWE Superstar having been in the business since her youth, while Cargill actually comes from basketball.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
