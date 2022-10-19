ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26

Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast...
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Comments on Trying Not to Break Character in Promos With Sami Zayn

A recent interview with WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa was conducted by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. When asked how he feels The Bloodline stacks up against D-Generation X and how it felt to see them perform on the same show as him, Solo said:. “Childhood memories, man, growing up watching...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
OHIO STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing

AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown

Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com

Taya Valkyrie Comments On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge

With a slew of recent returns to WWE of former talents, there's no telling who may show back up and when. That includes Taya Valkyrie (known as Franky Monet in "NXT"), who isn't counting out being back in the WWE mix as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Adam Page Shares First Message Following AEW Dynamite Injury

"Hangman" Adam Page had a scary moment during the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it looks like disaster was averted. Page was challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Things went awry when Page took a lariat and landed awkwardly on his head. Referee Paul Turner brought in Dr. Michael Sampson to check on Page. Turner then called off the match as Page lay on the mat.
CINCINNATI, OH
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable

Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
wrestlinginc.com

Toni Storm Praises Top AEW Star As Looking Like An Action Figure

Toni Storm is currently the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, but when it comes to the other championship in the women's division it is Jade Cargill who is dominating as the TBS Champion. Cargill is currently undefeated in professional wrestling, and when speaking to Bleacher Report, Storm said, "I'm so impressed with Jade." The two champions have very different backgrounds when it comes to their lives in the business, with the former WWE Superstar having been in the business since her youth, while Cargill actually comes from basketball.
PWMania

Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX

With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.

