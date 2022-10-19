Toni Storm is currently the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, but when it comes to the other championship in the women's division it is Jade Cargill who is dominating as the TBS Champion. Cargill is currently undefeated in professional wrestling, and when speaking to Bleacher Report, Storm said, "I'm so impressed with Jade." The two champions have very different backgrounds when it comes to their lives in the business, with the former WWE Superstar having been in the business since her youth, while Cargill actually comes from basketball.

2 DAYS AGO