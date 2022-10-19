ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
CAMAS, WA
Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
Nakia Creek Fire evacuations lifted in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — All evacuation levels have been lifted for the Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Camas in Clark County, which means people whose homes were previously in Level 3 (Go Now) zones can return to their homes. Fire officials announced the change on Thursday morning, saying the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Officers evacuate Kelso High School after report of gun on campus

KELSO, Wash. — Police evacuated Kelso High School in Cowlitz County Friday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus, according to Kelso School District officials. There was no active threat to students and no reported injuries, they said. Officers from the Kelso Police Department, Longview Police and...
KELSO, WA
Vehicle of interest identified in Nakia Creek Fire investigation

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Fire investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest connected to the Nakia Creek Fire that has prompted evacuations in Clark County. On Monday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office said they were looking for a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle seen on video along a ridge near where the fire is burning on Larch Mountain, north of Camas. The video was taken on the same day the fire sparked on October 9, around 3:30 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system

To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
OREGON STATE
Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
As US cities move toward EVs, renters face charging dilemma

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall and was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles to save on gas money and reduce her carbon footprint. But Terrell quickly encountered a bump in the road on her journey to clean driving:...
PORTLAND, OR
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a St. Louis high school Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Portland local news

