Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
Rewards offered in list of unsolved Portland homicides since 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon put out a call for information Tuesday about a list of unsolved homicides that have happened in Portland since the spring of 2020. The four cases highlighted Tuesday represent just a handful of the homicides in the city within...
Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
2 arrested for burglarizing Camas home inside Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
CAMAS, Wash. — Two people were arrested for burglarizing a Camas home located within a Level 2 evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). At 9:26 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a home located on...
Nakia Creek Fire evacuations lifted in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — All evacuation levels have been lifted for the Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Camas in Clark County, which means people whose homes were previously in Level 3 (Go Now) zones can return to their homes. Fire officials announced the change on Thursday morning, saying the...
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Officers evacuate Kelso High School after report of gun on campus
KELSO, Wash. — Police evacuated Kelso High School in Cowlitz County Friday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus, according to Kelso School District officials. There was no active threat to students and no reported injuries, they said. Officers from the Kelso Police Department, Longview Police and...
Vehicle of interest identified in Nakia Creek Fire investigation
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Fire investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest connected to the Nakia Creek Fire that has prompted evacuations in Clark County. On Monday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office said they were looking for a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle seen on video along a ridge near where the fire is burning on Larch Mountain, north of Camas. The video was taken on the same day the fire sparked on October 9, around 3:30 p.m.
Business owners in Portland anxiously await results of mayor's plan for homelessness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Empty buildings and for lease signs are on nearly every corner of downtown Portland. Some describe it as a slow deterioration, one of the many side effects of the city’s homeless crisis. “It's going to be a very long process to recover from this,” said...
Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system
To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
Police seized vehicle believed to be involved in shooting near Jefferson High that injured two students
PORTLAND, Ore. — A white Hyundai was found crashed just after 4 p.m. near Jefferson High and investigators believe that it was involved in the shooting that occurred on Tuesday, according to Portland police. Detectives with the Portland's Enhanced Community Safety Team found the crashed Hyundai on Northeast Alberta...
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in possible street racing crash that killed a Vancouver grandfather
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver deputies are searching for a driver involved in a possible street racing crash that killed Jerry Plato, 58, earlier this month. "It's hard," Sheila said. "We're going to put a memorial up once we get permits and stuff." Northeast St Johns Road and 99th Street...
As US cities move toward EVs, renters face charging dilemma
PORTLAND, Ore. — Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall and was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles to save on gas money and reduce her carbon footprint. But Terrell quickly encountered a bump in the road on her journey to clean driving:...
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a St. Louis high school Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez's stance on the city's homeless crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — With two weeks left until Election Day, KGW is sitting down with each candidate for the Portland city council to hear their stance on the homeless and housing crisis. Recent polls show that this is a top issue for Portland voters heading into November. Earlier this...
Police identify homicide victim from Sept. 30 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Southeast Portland as Dusty Baker. Baker was from Vancouver and was 35 years old when he died. The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of Baker's death...
PBOT adds school zone signs around Cleveland High school after fatal collision
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some big traffic changes were made to a dangerous Southeast Portland intersection Thursday morning — hours after the city council voted unanimously for the improvements. People have pushed for these changes for years, but nothing has happened until this week, when Portland City Commissioner Jo...
Staffing shortage forces Portland Fire & Rescue to shut down fire engine
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire engine pulled away from Fire Station 4 in Downtown Portland Monday afternoon. If anything, it was indication it was business as usual, but that was not the case over the weekend. "One of these days there will be a fire and it'll be dangerous,"...
