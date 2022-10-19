CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Fire investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest connected to the Nakia Creek Fire that has prompted evacuations in Clark County. On Monday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office said they were looking for a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle seen on video along a ridge near where the fire is burning on Larch Mountain, north of Camas. The video was taken on the same day the fire sparked on October 9, around 3:30 p.m.

