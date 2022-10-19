ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE

Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22

NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New NXT Show

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 15, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Deadline" for entertainment services, specifically a new show. It is currently unclear how, when, or if NXT Deadline will take place. Full description:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Fightful

Steel Cage Grudge Match, Battle Of The Giants Set For WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Two major grudge matches have been slated for WWE Crown Jewel. After months of intense physicality, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will finish their rivalry in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel inside a steel cage. This news was announced on the October 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown Drew McIntyre said WWE management warned him about any more physicality outside of the Ring with Karrion Kross.
Fightful

Report: CM Punk And AEW In Talks About Contract Buyout

CM Punk and AEW are reportedly in negotiation for a contract buyout. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW and CM Punk are reportedly negotiating a contract buyout. The report notes that "the holdup right now is said to be the non-compete period." Punk signed a multi-year contract with AEW in August 2021.
Fightful

The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match

The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
OHIO STATE
Fightful

The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
Fightful

Good Brothers Have Officially Re-Signed With WWE; NJPW Status

The DEVILS HAVE EGGED onto WWE TV once again. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE this past week, setting off a chain of speculation as to what happened to lead to this. Fightful Select reported that Gallows and Anderson had WWE interest while they were under IMPACT contract,...
Fightful

Omos Set To Appear On 10/21 WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown (10/21) - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) (c) vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
Fightful

Viewership Information For Episodes 3 And 4 Of WOW In Syndication; Episode 4 Draws Over 300,000

Viewership information has been revealed for the third and fourth syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the third episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 2 was watched by 251,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 57,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 46% of those in the key demo were female.
Fightful

Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television

Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
Fightful

Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Chris Jericho's Blood Boat' And More

Chris Jericho files a new trademark. On October 17, Chris Jericho filed to trademark "Chris Jericho's Blood Boat" for entertainment services. Jericho's Four Leaf Clover cruise will set sail in February 2023. Fans can learn more about the cruise by clicking here. Full description:. Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO'S BLOOD BOAT...
Fightful

Deonna Purrazzo: Adding Gisele Shaw To VXT Has Made Us Reassess Our Vibe

Deonna Purrazzo talks about Gisele Shaw and her potential inclusion in VXT. VXT, the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, had successfully taken over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship scene prior to losing the titles at Bound For Glory. In the weeks that followed, Gisele Shaw joined the pairing. During a new interview with The Bob Culture podcast., Purrazzo says Shaw's inclusion isn't guaranteed because there isn't the built-in relationship that she has with Chelsea. However, she noted that the addition has been successful so far.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy