‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Hulu Series Starring Kumail Nanjiani Gets Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BLWe_0ieKajjk00

Hulu has released the official trailer for “ Welcome to Chippendales ,” starring Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banjeree, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the famous male-stripping empire, and quickly learns how unglamorous the live entertainment world can be.

Also starring in the series alongside Nanjiani are Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens, Juliette Lewis with Nicola Peltz appearing in a guest starring role.

The show comes from creator Robert Siegel, whose previous credits include “The Founder” and “The Wrestler.” Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four” director Matt Shakman directs the series. It is inspired by the events portrayed in the book “Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders,” by authors K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca.

The series is set to premiere on the streamer on November 22. Check out the trailer below.

Also in today’s television news:

SERIES

HBO Max has announced the new Original documentary series “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.” The series explores the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravels amid accusations of fraud, deception and murder.

Documenting Alex Murdaugh along with his wife, Maggie, and sons, Buster and Paul, who have long enjoyed unparalleled sway over authorities, until one day when Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident thrusts a level of scrutiny on the family’s actions and legacy. The documentary seeks to question the unchecked power of privilege, along with the trail of death and destruction left in one family’s wake.

The docuseries is produced by Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios, with Ross Dinerstein, Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy serving as executive producers, and Brendan Daw, Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard as co-executive producers. It is is directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan.

“Low Country” will debut on Thursday, November 3, with all three episodes on HBO Max.

*

ABC-Owned Television Stations has announced the documentary special “Our America: Lowballed,” which centers on housing inequality and appraisal discrimination across the country.

“Through this documentary, we are giving a voice to those who believe they have been hit by appraisal discrimination, equipping viewers with information needed to take action if they are lowballed, and engaging federal leaders to fix this problem that has been robbing Black and Latino families of billions in equity for generations,” said Julian Glover, the documentary’s executive producer and race, culture and social justice reporter at ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco.

“Our America: Lowballed” continues Glover’s reporting and profiles three separate cases of appraisal discrimination experienced by families in California and Indiana, whose home values jumped an average of $300,000 as a result of whitewashing their homes, having white friends stand in during the appraisal and pushing back on unexpectedly low valuations.

The documentary special will debut on ABC Owned Television Stations’ 24/7 streaming platforms and Hulu beginning December 2.

TRAILERS

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action thriller from creator Mark Boal and starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins. “Echo 3″ will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, “Echo 3” follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother Bambi (Evans), and her husband Prince (Huisman) struggle to find her in a personal drama set against the backdrop of a secret war. The show is also based on the series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the novel by Amir Gutfreund.

“Echo 3” is produced by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. Boal serves as showrunner, who also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes including the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

Check out the trailer below.

CASTING

Jeannie Mai Jenkins (“The Real”) will host Amazon Freevee’s “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation.” The 10-episode series will premiere on December 9, with new episodes airing weekly until February 10.

Each week, the contestants will stand in front of a judges’ panel composed of “America’s Test Kitchen” personalities Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop and Julia Collin Davison, as well as special guest judges. The winning chef will become the newest face of “America’s Test Kitchen,” the opportunity to write their own cookbook and a $100,000 prize to fund their desired culinary business.

The series is executive produced by David Lonner, David Nussbaum, Jack Bishop, Mark Levine, Madeline Langlieb and Mark Itkin. Teri Weideman serves as series showrunner.

GREENLIGHTS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures announced an extension to their current agreement of expanding the companies’ content financing partnership while elevating the voices of underserved audiences. The first project greenlit under the extended agreement is the reality series “Dirty Pool” with comedian J.B. Smoove, which will premiere exclusively on Crackle and Redbox streaming platforms in late 2023.

The series, which Smoove hosts, will be conversation-based around a pool table with celebrity guests. No topic is off limits for Smoove and his friends. The show is slated to premiere in late 2023.

Chicken Soup for the Soul is the latest partner to receive funding through APX Content Ventures’ $25 million Inclusion Investment Fund, which is part of Publicis Media’s Once & For All Coalition initiative. It has funded more than 20 content ideas with multiple diverse-owned, operated and targeted companies.

FESTIVALS

Turner Classic Movies announced its signature fan-favorite event, the TCM Classic Film Festival, will take place in Hollywood from Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16, 2023. Fans can join the network on Hollywood Boulevard for programming set within the theme “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet: Celebrating Film Legacies.”

“We know fans of classic movies look forward all year to the TCM Classic Film Festival – and believe me, we at TCM do, too,” said Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM. “We were reminded last year that being together in person, celebrating these movies with others who love them is very special – it’s like finding your movie tribe all gathered in one place. We’re honored to bring this classic movie experience to Hollywood again in April.”

Fans can look forward to an extensive lineup of movies with appearances by stars and filmmakers, presentations and panel discussions, special events and more. The festival’s official hotel and central gathering point will be the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards ceremony. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will also offer special rates for festival attendees.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Variety

