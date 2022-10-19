Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Man killed in Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One man has died in a shooting that happened in Penn Hills Friday night, according to Allegheny County police. Allegheny County 911 said authorities responded to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills. A spokesperson for the...
wtae.com
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
Penn Hills shooting leaves woman injured; 50 rifle rounds fired
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills police are investigating after a late-night Thursday shooting that left one woman injured.Investigators say it was just after 11 p.m. when the intersection of Rodi Road and Tulip Road was rocked by the sound of gunfire."I believe there were 50 shots, rifle rounds," Penn Hills Chief Roland Como said.Evidence markers were scattered all over the scene where the bullet casings fell. The apparent target, according to police, was a white BMW that is now riddled with bullet holes."The vehicle has multiple strikes to the hood and the side," Chief Como said.At least 10 rounds hit the SUV. A man and woman were inside at the time. The woman was hit in the leg by one of the bullets."I believe they were driving from where the rounds were because they were in the middle of the street," Chief Como said.Investigators say they are checking out video from nearby surveillance cameras; but so far, that's pretty much all they have to work on."There were no witnesses. Both victims didn't see anything," the chief said.The name and condition of the woman injured not being released. Penn Hills Police continue the investigation.
Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Penn Hills. Officers cordoned off an area in front of a house on the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the street, in a driveway and on a vehicle. investigators discovered a bullet hole in a window on the first floor and vehicles in the driveway were struck multiple times. An Allegheny County police lieutenant said a 31-year-old man was killed in the shooting. The victim has been identified as Dwight Nolan, of Penn Hills.Penn Hills police got the call for shots fired around 8:30 p.m.County homicide detectives are speaking with neighbors and collecting evidence inside and outside of the home. There's been no word on any suspects.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police. According to Pittsburgh...
WPXI Pittsburgh
McKees Rocks man arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on woman
A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son. Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. He was wanted by McKeesport police on aggravated assault charges for the alleged Oct. 9 incident, in which the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
WPXI Pittsburgh
11-year-old child hit by car in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, police investigating
PITTSBURGH — An 11-year-old child was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS were called to the 2300 block of Brownsville Road at 2:50 p.m. The child is a student at South Brook Middle School...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Vehicle strikes porch in Butler County; one hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle struck the porch of a home in Butler County. A 911 operator confirmed the person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. First responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday...
wtae.com
Crews at the scene of house fire in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews from several boroughs are at the scene of a house fire on the 1100 block of Toman Avenue in the City of Clairton. Fire crews along with EMS crews are trying to bring the fire under control. Crews have also requested the Allegheny County Fire Marshall respond to the scene.
Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home
SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels. The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them. Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers. "You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident. Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are...
Ellwood City police arrest group connected to Line Ave. robbery
ELLWOOD CITY – Officers from the Ellwood City Police Department say that they have made arrests after a group of burglars robbed the wrong house. According to a release from the police department, charges are being filed against a group of minors involved in a robbery on Oct. 14. The arrest comes after police followed the group to a household that the group had tried to target, but the minors had mistakenly robbed a nearby house instead.
wtae.com
Woman escapes burning Allegheny County home
A woman escaped a burning home in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County, early Friday morning. The fire broke out on Brentwood Drive just after midnight. The fire chief says a woman lives in the house and was able to make it out safely. He says the inside of the house looks...
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
wtae.com
2 school police officers hurt in incident at Oliver Citywide Academy
There was a large police presence at Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday after a fight ended with two school police officers injured. At one point as many as 12 police cruisers could be seen. A Pittsburgh Schools spokesperson said police were called to the school to assist with an altercation involving...
At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting along Tulip Road, right near Duke's Rodi Lounge.Police at the scene were focused on a white BMW SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.
WPXI Pittsburgh
New Kensington man claims self-defense in shooting death
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Kensington man on trial for the shooting death of a man in Arnold more than two years ago claims he fired the shots in self-defense. Mario Matthew Gatti, 33, was the only defense witness to testify Wednesday in the Westmoreland County jury trial, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Kennedy Township home destroyed by fire overnight
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials say an Allegheny County home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Brentwood Drive in Kennedy Township near McKees Rocks after midnight. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 a woman was able to get out safely, but...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
Comments / 0