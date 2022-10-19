Gret Mackintosh awarded 2022 Griffith-Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year by Coastal Community Foundation

Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
charlestondaily.net
Fine Art Gallery for Sale in Charleston, South Carolina
This is an outstanding opportunity to own your own fine art gallery in the highly desirable area of Charleston, SC. Occupying a gorgeous space in historic downtown, this gallery has been serving locals, tourists, and art collectors from across the country for over 10 years. Benefiting from many years of networking, relationship building, and international travel their team now represents some of the most sought after national and international fine artists. They also are successfully utilizing the most modern technology to display and sell art expanding their reach well beyond the Southeast.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Animal Society Hosts Record-Breaking Gala to Save Animals
Music, dancing and fundraising were the recipe for success at the third annual Applause for Paws Gala at the Gaillard Center in Charleston October 15th. The crowd roared with applause when Gala Chairwoman Gerri Greenwood told the audience, “We are here to save the lives of the most vulnerable of God’s creatures, innocent animals who have no voice of their own. We touch the lives of over 15,000 animals each year.” The Gala raised more than $750,000, excluding expenses, for the animals.
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
charlestondaily.net
November Special Events at Charleston County Parks
NOVEMBER Special Events – Charleston County Parks. Navigate the majestic moss-draped trails of Laurel Hill County Park during the Chili 5K. Enjoy a post-race party including chili and beer. Open to all abilities and fitness levels. The Chili 5K is one of four 5K races in Charleston County Parks’ 5K Trail Race Series.
holycitysinner.com
Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House
The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
charlestondaily.net
Mount Pleasant Towne Center Fall Festival and Pet Costume Content benefiting Charleston Animal Society – Saturday, October 29, 2022
Join us for Fall Festival on October 29, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM for an afternoon of family and pet-friendly fun. Pet costume contest, arts & crafts, trick or treating, live music, activities and more. All to benefit Charleston Animal Society. About the Event. It’s time for the...
The Island Connection
Ring In Fall At The Harvest Festival On Johns Island
• 1 p.m. – Gravel Road. And of course, no Harvest Festival would be complete without a feast!. Plenty of food will be available for purchase, including barbecue, kettle korn, and traditional favorite festival fare, plus cold beverages. Festival-goers are also encouraged to stop by the crafters’ market, which features a variety of hand-made items from local craft and merchandise vendors that make perfect holiday gifts. Families will find activities to keep the kids occupied including hayrides, pumpkin decorating, horse jumps, kids’ fall crafts, and games and books from the Charleston County Public Library.This year’s Harvest Festival will also feature a youth Archery Turkey Day Shoot for ages 8-17! Turkeys will not be harmed in this competition, and the winning archer will take home a frozen turkey. Turkeys are awarded to the male and female competitor with the highest scores. Interested youth competitors can sign up at the event, or just try out the sport for fun from 1-5 p.m. Activities are free with the festival admission fee. Charleston County Parks has also partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory inclusive accommodations at the event, to help any guest with sensory needs.
charlestondaily.net
Top 5 worst things about living in Charleston, SC – New Video
This new video by Choose Charleston with Rodney & Ellen Lawless explores the 5 not so amazing things about Charleston. Yet, still and wonderful place to live. Rodney & Ellen were high school sweethearts and married in 1991. A few years later Rodney joined the Air Force and served on active duty until April 2019. They both entered the real estate world and formed “The Lawless Group” in 2018.
abcnews4.com
Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
holycitysinner.com
Stevens Towing Christens Largest Marine Travelift in SC
In a ceremony reminiscent of a large ship christening, Stevens Towing Company– a family owned business based in South Carolina– officially launched into service one of the largest Marine Travelifts in the Southeast. The giant lift, 70 feet high by 87 feet wide, is capable of lifting 820 tons and barges up to 60-feet wide. It is entirely American made.
charlestondaily.net
The South Carolina Aquarium and Folly Beach Civic Club present: Toby’s Spooktacular Sweep (Sunday, October 30) – Sign-up Today!
Calling all Mummies, Goblins, Witches, and Ghouls … Put on your best Halloween costume and help Toby the Turtle #KeepFollyClean with Toby’s Spooktacular Sweep on Sunday, October 30th!. From 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Folly Beach Civic Club and South Carolina Aquarium will host this wicked litter sweep...
crbjbizwire.com
Sharbell Nexton LLC Announces Atelier Downtown Nexton
CHARLESTON, SC – Sharbell Nexton, LLC (Sharbell) announced today plans for Atelier Downtown Nexton, an office/commercial condominium project in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and the rapidly growing surrounding region. Located on 7.41 acres along Brighton Park Boulevard within the...
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
live5news.com
Charleston qualifies for over $18M in federal grant to help fund bridge construction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has qualified to use federal dollars to help build a pedestrian bridge that would provide a safer crossing over the Ashley River. Director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg said this was the third time the city had applied for the...
charlestondaily.net
This Sunday: Palmetto Park Jam (October 23)
Palmetto Park Jam featuring The Reckoning is back on Oct. 23. [MOUNT PLEASANT] – Palmetto Park Jam is back this fall! Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning returns to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Sunday, Oct. 23. Held in a family-friendly...
holycitysinner.com
The Charleston Place Announces 2022 Holiday Programming
The Charleston Place has announced its holiday programming for the 2022 season. This year, the downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities for all ages. From the beloved holiday train and Teddy Bear Tea to a Santa’s Workshop pop-up and nightly “snowfall” in the hotel’s Market Street Circle, there’s something for everyone at The Charleston Place this winter.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Based UNITS Moving and Portal Storage Donates $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief to Assist Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Operation BBQ Relief Serves Hot Meals to Families, First Responders in Southwest Florida. CHARLESTON, SC / UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is pleased to contribute to Hurricane Ian relief efforts by donating $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief, an organization on the ground in Florida, providing hot meals to families and first responders.
counton2.com
Activists claim Charleston Co. administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network claims Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they say they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced...
