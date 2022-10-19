ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Gephardt Daily

Passenger car driver killed in collision with Lehi City fire truck

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are trying to determine the cause of a collision Friday between a fire truck running with lights and siren and a passenger car driven by a 20-year-old woman. The crash involving a Lehi City fire truck and...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Springville police seek tips after suspicious death of local man

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville police are asking for the public’s help after the suspicious death of a Springville man. On Oct. 8, officers responded to the area of 1851 N. Parkway Court, an industrial park on the northwest side of Springville, on a report of an unresponsive man in the front seat of a vehicle.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police nab 3 of 4 suspects in North Ogden pursuit and crash

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police nabbed three of four suspects who fled when officers interrupted some suspicious behavior spotted by a citizen. Just after noon Wednesday, a patrolman responded to a report of odd doings in a parking lot in the 2000 block of 4th East. A caller dialing 911 said several individuals there appeared to be switching license plates between two vehicles, according to a North Ogden Police Department press release.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Person in custody after alleged threats made at City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police issued something akin to an”all clear” alert Thursday night after a person was taken into custody in the City Creek Center in downtown SLC. “Officers are finishing an investigation at City Creek Center,”...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a woman missing from Millcreek since Wednesday. The missing woman is Victoria Acroba. “Victoria Acoba, age 78 has been missing since October 19 from Millcreek,” says a statement released Friday...
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man accused of breaking into house via dog door

HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
HOOPER, UT

