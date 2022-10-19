NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police nabbed three of four suspects who fled when officers interrupted some suspicious behavior spotted by a citizen. Just after noon Wednesday, a patrolman responded to a report of odd doings in a parking lot in the 2000 block of 4th East. A caller dialing 911 said several individuals there appeared to be switching license plates between two vehicles, according to a North Ogden Police Department press release.

