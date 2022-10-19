Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian accident on S. State Street
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident near 1100 South State Street. The incident was first called into 911 dispatchers Friday about 9:05 p.m. Witnesses who were on scene prior to the arrival of first responders...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrests man for alleged rooftop burglary of copper wiring in Ballpark neighbhorhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man believed to have been stealing copper wires from a building in the Ballpark Neighborhood. An off-duty Unified Police officer drove past the site, near 1500 S. Main, and saw a ladder...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify suspect who prompted business to evacuate in City Creek Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 35-year-old man who allegedly entered a store at City Creek Center and threatened to kill employees, shoppers and responding officers. Keith Allen Payne, 35, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail in...
Gephardt Daily
Passenger car driver killed in collision with Lehi City fire truck
LEHI, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are trying to determine the cause of a collision Friday between a fire truck running with lights and siren and a passenger car driven by a 20-year-old woman. The crash involving a Lehi City fire truck and...
ksl.com
Utah man charged with theft involving hundreds of catalytic converters, more than $900K
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police believe has helped orchestrate catalytic converter thefts across Salt Lake County has been arrested and charged by the Utah Attorney General's Office. Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 47, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with money laundering, engaging in a...
kjzz.com
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi
A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.
POLICE: Utah man launders $915k in catalytic converters
A Taylorsville man has been arrested facing felony charges after allegedly purchasing 3,556 stolen catalytic converters, valued at $915,230, and laundering them through the recycling company where he worked, Natural Ventures Recycling.
Gephardt Daily
Springville police seek tips after suspicious death of local man
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville police are asking for the public’s help after the suspicious death of a Springville man. On Oct. 8, officers responded to the area of 1851 N. Parkway Court, an industrial park on the northwest side of Springville, on a report of an unresponsive man in the front seat of a vehicle.
Gephardt Daily
Police nab 3 of 4 suspects in North Ogden pursuit and crash
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police nabbed three of four suspects who fled when officers interrupted some suspicious behavior spotted by a citizen. Just after noon Wednesday, a patrolman responded to a report of odd doings in a parking lot in the 2000 block of 4th East. A caller dialing 911 said several individuals there appeared to be switching license plates between two vehicles, according to a North Ogden Police Department press release.
Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help
The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.
Gephardt Daily
Person in custody after alleged threats made at City Creek Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police issued something akin to an”all clear” alert Thursday night after a person was taken into custody in the City Creek Center in downtown SLC. “Officers are finishing an investigation at City Creek Center,”...
Gephardt Daily
Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a woman missing from Millcreek since Wednesday. The missing woman is Victoria Acroba. “Victoria Acoba, age 78 has been missing since October 19 from Millcreek,” says a statement released Friday...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after alleged theft of 3 ATMs from Salt Palace, Marriott Hotel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a 50-year-old man after he allegedly stole three ATMs and broke them open for the money inside. A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Steven Early say that on Sept. 26...
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of breaking into house via dog door
HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
Three suspects arrested after pursuit in North Ogden
North Ogden police arrested three of four suspects that fled from police while responding to a call of suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon.
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan man arrested for alleged crimes during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of...
Comments / 0