Grant, Wilmot intersection closed off due to car crash

At least two vehicles were involved in a car crash on an intersection next to Costco, leading to a closure, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of E. Grant and N. Wilmot Rds.

Two people have been transported for having minor and serious injuries.

Witness reports say one vehicle crashed into a bus stop.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

