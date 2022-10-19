ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Grant, Wilmot intersection closed off due to car crash

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
At least two vehicles were involved in a car crash on an intersection next to Costco, leading to a closure, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of E. Grant and N. Wilmot Rds.

Two people have been transported for having minor and serious injuries.

Witness reports say one vehicle crashed into a bus stop.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

KOLD-TV

Police: Pedestrian hit near Tucson Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening, Oct. 21. According to officers, the crash took place near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Siegel Suites, 4425 East 22nd Street, around 2 a.m. The victim suffered injuries that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating shooting near Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Featherstone Trail, which is near North Sandario and West Picture Rocks roads. The PCSD...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed. An Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

South-side apartment complex damaged by fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters were at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18 after a fire broke out there. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire took place at Aspen Grove Apartments, located in the 1500 block of South Woodland Avenue, close to the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. 30-year-old Nicholas Ocskai has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it...
TUCSON, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
12news.com

Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect warned of “catastrophic” consequences months before UArizona shooting

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In April of this year, Murad Dervish sent a series of threatening emails to the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences department, according to a newly-released police report. Six months later, police say he gunned down Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the department, in an on-campus shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

TPD raids midtown drug supply house

Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

