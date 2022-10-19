Celebrating 80 years of service

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jamie Treviño
An organization that operates out of the First United Methodist Church celebrated 80 years of community charity and service.

The Wesley Community Center in Corpus Christi has been helping houseless and low-income children and parents in the Coastal Bend since it was founded in 1942.

According to the organization's executive director, Malinda Faughn, the Wesley Community Center feeds 100,000 people every year through their food pantries. At the event Tuesday evening, several attendees were former Wesley children, board members and volunteers.

"This is a way for us all to get together, cut the cake, sing happy birthday and just celebrate 80 years through some very difficult times," Faughn said.

The Mother and Child home run by the Wesley Community Center provides permanent housing for homeless mother and their children. To learn more about their mission, you can visit their website .

