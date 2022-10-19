ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hope Mills.

The Jack Britt High School soccer team will have a game with South View High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Jack Britt High School
South View High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cape Fear High School soccer team will have a game with Gray's Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cape Fear High School
Gray's Creek High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
CBS 17

Fayetteville State University to add Chick-fil-A and Starbucks to campus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two huge announcements were made at Fayetteville State University on Thursday morning.  The university said two new businesses were coming to campus. A stand-alone Chick-fil-a will be built on Murchison Road next to the Fayetteville-Cumberland Regional Entrepreneur and Business HUB. A Starbucks will be near the parking garage in the center […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sign up for the annual Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Doobie is lost in Pinehurst

A family is searching for their lost dog. Doobie was last seen Wednesday in Pinehurst on Bowman Road off Chicken Plant Road. This location is near Linden Road. If you see or find him, please contact Beverly at 910-603-5031.
PINEHURST, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Sawyer Brown to perform in Elizabethtown

Dominating the charts in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do,” country-pop music legends Sawyer Brown have long been a band noted for their charismatic stage performances and feel-good music. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they'll bring their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy