Hope Mills, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hope Mills.
The Jack Britt High School soccer team will have a game with South View High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Jack Britt High School
South View High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Cape Fear High School soccer team will have a game with Gray's Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cape Fear High School
Gray's Creek High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0