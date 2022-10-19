Read full article on original website
Biddeford Tigers honor 1980 state championship team
BIDDEFORD (WGME) – It was a big night for some former Biddeford Tigers as the 1980 state championship team was honored at halftime of the team’s football game Friday night. Brian Curit, who coached the Tigers to the 1994 state championship, was also a star player with the...
Back on the ice: Maine Mariners gear up for new season
The Maine Mariners back on the ice and in action this weekend. They will officially begin their run at the Kelly Cup Friday night in Quebec when the Mariners face off against Trois-Rivières Lions. The Mariners and Lions will play a home-and-home series with games in Portland on Saturday...
CBS 13 I-Team helps reconnect Portland family with scholarship money
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland family reached out to the CBS13 I-Team for help this week after hitting roadblocks while trying to redeem two college scholarships. "This is something that they earned," Lester Daniels, whose twin daughters Gabrielle and Ashleigh are now college freshman, said. The girls won the scholarships,...
'They are really in a bind': Maine restaurants and breweries battle to hire workers
From restaurants to breweries, getting enough workers is something many Maine businesses are trying to tackle. Maine restaurants offer some of the best food in the country, but some owners say there aren’t enough workers to keep up with the growing dining demand so they're getting creative. Businesses have...
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
CBS 13/FOX 23, Bangor Daily News host gubernatorial debate Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage will face off in a debate hosted by CBS13/FOX23 and the Bangor Daily News on Monday. The debate will be held at the CBS13 studios in Portland. CBS13's Gregg Lagerquist and Michael Shepard with the Bangor Daily News will...
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
Award-winning pumpkin turned into beer fermentation vessel at Saco River Brewing
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- You probably know by now that CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti is quite the pumpkin grower, winning biggest pumpkin at the Damariscotta Pumpkin Fest this year. Now that giant one-ton gourd is being used to make beer. It is now officially a beer fermentation vessel. CBS13 Chief...
Major home renovation underway in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A major home renovation is underway in South Portland and it's presenting some surprises and challenges. SoPo Cottage's Laurel LaBauve has a passion for giving older homes new life. "I was in the corporate world for 30 years and loved doing that but as sort of...
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
UNE students get real-world experience as ed-techs in local classrooms
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new program at the University of New England aims to tackle the severe ed-tech shortage across the state. Every Wednesday, sophomore Mackenzie Bates trades her UNE classroom for one at Biddeford Primary School. “You never know what you're going to do and it's kind of based...
Maine students prepare for roles in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WELLS (WGME) – Four Maine students are preparing to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. They will be part of the “Macy's Great American Marching Band,” which includes top musicians, color guard and dancers from all over the country. The four students...
Hugo's in Portland is done with fine dining
PORTLAND (WGME) -- While Hugo's closed over two years ago due to COVID, the owners announced that Hugo's will not be reopening in its previous form as a fine dining restaurant. The owners say they don’t know what the space will become next, but they will be opening the doors...
Maine hospitals see surge in children with cases of RSV
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There’s a surge in RSV cases around the country, and Maine is no different. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory illness that results in thousands of children going to the hospital each year, however, doctors say the hospital shouldn’t necessarily be a parent’s first stop.
Portland group aims to remind homeless to vote this November
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group wants to remind those experiencing homelessness in Portland that they still have a right to vote. "Homeless Voices for Justice" held a forum Friday with two candidates for city council. It was a chance for people struggling with homelessness in the city to share their...
Violins from Holocaust on display at Maine Jewish Museum
PORTLAND (WGME) – “Violins of Hope” is on display is at the Maine Jewish Museum all week. It includes 30 instruments from the Holocaust. Nazis confiscated thousands of instruments from Jews across Europe at that time. Musicians would play in concentration camps or the ghettos, and sometimes...
South Portland City Council votes to extend rent control and eviction moratorium
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted Tuesday night to extend an eviction moratorium and emergency rent control for an additional six months. If approved at a second reading on Nov. 1, the rent cap and moratorium would remain in place for an additional 180 days, which would end at the end of May.
Real estate firm purchases 8 Portland properties for $25 million
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Eight properties are being purchased in Portland as Port Property closes a $25-million deal in the city's West Bayside neighborhood. Porta & Company says all the buildings are commercial. This deal involves eight properties, including at 62 Elm St., 197 Oxford St., and five locations on Lancaster St. The agreement also includes 450 parking spots.
Portland Police claim Cumberland County Jail not accepting inmates puts public at risk
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of driving under the influence, terrorizing, threatening police, and more. Portland Police say they had to keep releasing him because the Cumberland County Jail is limiting intakes due to staffing issues. An officer pulled 44-year-old Steven Gruerman of Appleton over on Riverside...
