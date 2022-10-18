San Diego police fatally shoot man who opened fire in Southcrest neighborhood

San Diego police shot and killed a man after he opened fire on officers in front of a taco shop in the Southcrest neighborhood on Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened on South 43rd Street near Newton Avenue, a block busy with businesses and homes.

San Diego County sheriff's homicide Lt. Chris Steffen said someone at Humberto's Taco Shop called police about a man with a gun around 5:30 p.m. As officers approached the area, a 33-year-old man came out of the restaurant and started shooting, Steffen said.

Two police officers returned fire, hitting the man, the lieutenant said. Officers and paramedics provided emergency medical care, but the man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Video from OnScene TV shows paramedics giving the man CPR in the middle of the street.

No officers were injured. Several bullets hit a police patrol vehicle, and one of its windows was shot out, footage from OnScene TV shows.

Steffen said police found a handgun on the man, whose name was not released.

The lieutenant said investigators had not determined how many rounds the man and officers fired in the exchange of gunfire.

A stretch of South 43rd was closed for several hours.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident as part of a new county protocol that ensures no police department in the county investigates its own shootings.

