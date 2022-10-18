ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

News 12

Woodbridge man killed in Route 8 crash in Torrington

A Woodbridge man was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Torrington, police say. The crash happened Thursday between exits 45 and 44 and left the roadway closed for hours. State police say Barry Zaret, 82 of Woodbridge went airborne in his vehicle then hit a cement wall. He...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

