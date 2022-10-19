ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs

BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Councilman Kevin de León won't step down. Here's why

LA City Councilman Kevin de León has announced he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made racist remarks. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani have plenty to say about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy