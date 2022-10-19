Read full article on original website
Surge in respiratory viruses in children overwhelming some hospitals
A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple U.S. regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
