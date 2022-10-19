L.A. Egyptian Theater celebrates 100th anniversary

The Egyptian Theatre, one of Hollywood’s iconic cinemas, turned 100 on Tuesday.

The classic and prestigious movie theater was built during the silent film era and was a fixture of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

The Egyptian Theatre hosted the first-ever Hollywood movie premiere for Robin Hood, starring Douglas Fairbanks, in 1922, a press release said.

Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush,” “Don Juan” starring John Barrymore and Mary Astor and Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments” also held premieres at the iconic location during the 1920s.

Netflix and the American Cinematheque partnered to “preserve the theater’s storied legacy” Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Films, said in a press release.

According to the Hollywood Heritage website , a special exhibit will be held on Tuesday, for one night only, to celebrate the theater’s 100th anniversary. The celebration is avaliable for Hollywood Heritage, the Art Deco Society of L.A. and the L.A. Conservancy members only.

The Los Angeles Theater , a group supporting historical movie palaces, will celebrate the theater’s special day by providing birthday cupcakes and sharing vintage photos with the public. Members will gather outside of the theater on Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Hollywood sign, another iconic landmark, will turn 100 in 2023 and will receive a new paint job.

The Egyptian theater is currently undergoing renovations and will reopen in 2023.

