COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released on Colorado’s eastern plains. The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO