Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in eastern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released on Colorado’s eastern plains. The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
KKTV
USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado
Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right
(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.
KKTV
WATCH: Certified addiction specialist in Colorado discusses Benzodiazepines
Mandy captured this video in October of 2022. If you listen closely you can hear the elk. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 13 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30 at the...
coloradopols.com
“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly
Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
KRDO
Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk Taylor sworn in as U.S. Marshal for Colorado
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk M. Taylor, was sworn in Thursday as the 31st United State Marshal for the District of Colorado. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Taylor was nominated by President Biden on June 6, 2022, and confirmed by the United States Senate on September 29, 2022. As the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, Marshal Taylor is the 31st U.S. Marshal going back to the creation of the Colorado Territory on February 28, 1861.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: Proposition 123 will help working families stay in Colorado
There’s no debate: Colorado is becoming less and less affordable for those of us who call it home. For the last 50 years, the cost of living has outpaced the increase in wages. At the same time, Colorado built 40% fewer homes during 2010-2020 than we built during 2000-2010, leaving supply dangerously low. As a result, more than half of Colorado renters pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs.
KKTV
WATCH: Felony charge against Colorado State Senator Pete Lee dismissed
Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat was found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. Updated: 19 hours ago. Mandy captured...
Colorado voters will decide to extend homestead exemption to gold star spouses
In the upcoming election, Colorado voters will decide whether or not to extend the homestead exemption to gold star spouses.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
KKTV
WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley Conduit in Colorado from the 'BIL'
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. A small fire...
Colorado sees big drought improvement last 3 months
Colorado's latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows big improvements in drought conditions over the last few months.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
KKTV
Fire officials warn heightened fire danger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115. This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.
Comments / 1