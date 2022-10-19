ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
KKTV

CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released on Colorado’s eastern plains. The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado

Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly

Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk Taylor sworn in as U.S. Marshal for Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk M. Taylor, was sworn in Thursday as the 31st United State Marshal for the District of Colorado. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Taylor was nominated by President Biden on June 6, 2022, and confirmed by the United States Senate on September 29, 2022. As the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, Marshal Taylor is the 31st U.S. Marshal going back to the creation of the Colorado Territory on February 28, 1861.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Opinion: Proposition 123 will help working families stay in Colorado

There’s no debate: Colorado is becoming less and less affordable for those of us who call it home. For the last 50 years, the cost of living has outpaced the increase in wages. At the same time, Colorado built 40% fewer homes during 2010-2020 than we built during 2000-2010, leaving supply dangerously low. As a result, more than half of Colorado renters pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns

Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Fire officials warn heightened fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The risk of fire is going to be high in the coming days. This week we’ve seen one fire spark on Fort Carson land, near Highway 115. This month also marks two years since Colorado’s second most destructive wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire. It destroyed numerous structures and burned more than 190,000 acres.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy