Winter is coming, drivers to feel the ache of buying snow tires

Winter is almost here, and for many of us, that means it’s time to get our cars ready for Erie’s infamous snowstorms.

However, a local tire shop said if you need to buy snow tires…get ready to pay.

Tires are arguably the most important component of a car, according to one Flynn’s Tire employee, who added that despite the price increase, snow tires have been in high demand. The winter season is right around the corner, and Erie residents are beginning to make their winter preparations.

Inflation and a volatile economy have impacted the price of travel with gas prices, and it continues to trickle into other vehicle necessities.

The price of snow tires has risen by 55 percent this year, according to a representative from Flynn’s Tire.

“As far as pricing trends, everybody knows things are more expensive to transport, the logistics of shipping, those costs have gone up and material costs have gone up. There’s an uptick in price, and it’s a general phenomenon with the economy,” said Paul Schuler, sales and customer service, Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service.

Schuler said that during the pandemic, the demand for snow tires wasn’t as high. Now, people are coming to the shops in droves to compensate for previous years of procrastination.

“So for that reason, there has been an uptick in activity here. People are getting done now what they should have gotten done a year, two years, three years ago. The activity is a bit more robust right now,” Schuler added.

Erie residents are no strangers to the snowy conditions the region faces each winter, which further shows off the importance of how much tread is on your tires.

“The tires are perhaps the most critical element of a vehicle. You really should pay attention to the quality of the tires and the quality of the ride for safety and economy. The conditions of the roads up here, the quality of the weather, all of those things combined show that tires are a very important element to maintain and manage,” said Schuler.

Even if your vehicle has all-wheel drive, winter tires are still recommended by experts to maximize the safety of drivers and passengers on the road. If you need a new set of tires, just expect to pay a little more this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.