Topeka, KS

Rental, vacant homes contribute to property decay in Topeka, report shows

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Topeka City Council members are considering taking action after hearing the results of a study on how the city could potentially change how it handles rental property concerns.

Karen Black with May 8 Consulting presented the Strategic, Equitable City Enforcement of Property Maintenance Standards to the city council on Tuesday. It outlines an initiative on the part of the city to improve the quality of homes for the benefit of local residents. It also details how the city could better support property maintenance through equitable and effective code enforcement.

The presentation focused on the current state of housing in the city, including the number of homes owned by private landlords and the dilapidated nature of many homes.

National Wall Street investors and local companies are purchasing hundreds of single-family homes for rental, attracted by the city’s low purchase prices, according to Black. One outside investor bought more than 30 multi-family homes in recent years. The study found private landlords buying up properties for conversion into rentals has led to a state in disrepair of many houses across the city.

Black went on to say Topeka has more houses than households. The city contains 60,000 total housing units and 54,000 households. A total of 72% of housing units are single-family dwellings and only 22% are multifamily buildings with three or more units, according to Black. Multifamily buildings with more than five units offer 13,200 rental units of 28% of total rental units in the city. The median age for houses in Topeka sits at 56 and many are in need of repairs.

The challenge is clear. A drive through many neighborhoods shows too many homes with gutters hanging or porches falling. Yards have become makeshift scrapyards in residential neighborhoods. Vacant houses and buildings dot virtually every neighborhood. These deteriorating and vacant properties increase crime, lower property values and foster a lack of maintenance and investment.

May 8 Consulting Report

Some key findings presented by Black regarding an analysis of Topeka code enforcement from 2015-2021 include:

  • Property Maintenance opened approximately 50,000 code enforcement cases on 22,000 properties. 28% of the properties with cases are owned by Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs).
  • Nine out of 10 of the owners with the most cases are LLCs.
  • Almost 80% of the cases are inspector initiated and focus on exterior conditions the inspectors can see from the public right of way. A little over 20% of complaints come from tenants, neighbors, other city departments and city council members.
  • Property Maintenance conducts an average of 18,000 inspections annually and each case requires an average of three inspections. Over 60% are for weed and sanitation violations.
  • Property Maintenance performed about 8000 abatements to mow high weeds or remove trash or junk from a yard. 17% of properties received more than one abatement. The city recovered
  • 64% of abatement costs from owners.
Some possible avenues for effective and equitable code enforcement by the city include the following recommendations from May 8 Consulting:

  • Create two alternative enforcement paths for low-income homeowners and chronic violators and strengthen standard enforcement.
  • Prioritize unsafe and unsanitary conditions within rental properties. The city has entered and inspected less than 1% of rentals.
  • Educate owners and tenants about their rights and responsibilities and work with the community.
  • Use city abatement resources strategically.
  • Identify, register and take action to reactivate long-term vacant problem properties.
  • Welcome investment by providing clear rules for repairs an owner can perform.
  • Strengthen data collection and analysis.
  • Update job descriptions for inspectors to lower turnover and improve customer service skills, hire a housing navigator and consider an additional support staff member.
  • Expand multi-family common area fire safety inspections.
  • Transfer tax delinquent vacant properties to responsible new owners at tax sale.
  • Record contract for deeds as first step to increasing transparency of process that often harms or defrauds buyer.

To read through the full presentation by May 8 Consulting, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

